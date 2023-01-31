Video
Home Countryside

Pry edn halted at Kamalganj  schools for lack of books

Published : Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

KAMALNAGAR, MOULVIBAZAR, Jan 30:  The first month of the academic year 2023 is set to end. But books of

two subjects of primary level were not received by the Kamalganj Upazila Office.
 
According to official sources, the contractor failed to supply these subjects in time.
 
Students of Class I and Class II have got books of one subject out of total three ones while students

of Class III, IV and V got books of four subjects out of total six ones.
 
Because of book shortage, proper education providing is being hampered, authorities concerned said.
According to sources at the Upazila Education Office, there are 99 educational institutions in the

upazila including 69 government primary schools, one private primary school, and 29 kindergartens.

Book demands of these institutes were given by the Upazila Primary Education Office. These included

15,000 books of three subjects of Class I for 5,000 students, 13,800 ones of three subjects of Class II

for 4,600 ones, 27,300 books of six subjects of Class III for 4,550 ones, 27,300 books of six subjects

of Class IV for 4,550 ones, and 25,300 books of six subjects of Class V for 4,300 students. But of

these, books of Bengali of Class I and II were received. The remaining books of English and Mathematics

were not received.

Books of English, Mathematics and Elementary Science of Class III, IV and V were received, except books

of Bangladesh and Global Studies, and Religion and Moral Education.   The contractor couldn't reach

these subjects.

That is why it is not possible to distribute these books, the official sources maintained.
The sources at the Primary Education Office said, students have turned frustrated as they didn't get

books in the beginning of the year.

They strongly asked the authorities concerned for sending the remaining books.
Md Fahim, student of Class IV of Hazirhat Government Primary School, said, "I have got books of four

subjects. I am yet to get books of other subjects. But we are going to classes without these books.

Teachers said, remaining books will be given within few days.
"  
A guardian Abdul Mazid said, his son is reading in Class II in a local school. His son has got only one

book out of three subjects. But the book is printed with very low-quality paper and obscure printing.

So his son is not happy over the new book.
   
Head Teacher of Charjagabandhu Primary School Apel Mahmud said, they have distributed all the books

they received. As all books were not received, old books are being used by teachers.
 
Upazila Education Officer (Acting) Md Jahirul Islam said, only 61,100 books were received against the

primary-level demand of 1, 9,200 in the upazila for 23,000 students.

Already a discussion has been held with the contractor. He gave assurance of sending the remaining

books. After receiving, the books will be handed over among students through the schools concerned, the

education official maintained.


