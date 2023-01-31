Video
Home Countryside

Two killed in road mishaps in Khagrachhari, Chattogram

Published : Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondents

A minor child and a woman have been killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Khagrachhari

and Chattogram, on Sunday and Monday.

KHAGRACHHARI: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Manikchhari Upazila of the district on

Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Masapru Marma, 7, daughter of Abaishe Marma, a resident of Dakshin

Fakirnala area in the upazila. She was a second grader at Gabamara Government Primary School in the

area.

According to local sources, an ambulance crashed the girl while she was crossing the road in front of

her school at around 9 am, which left her dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Manikchhari Police Station Md Awlad Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that

legal action will be taken in this regard.

CHATTOGRAM: A woman was killed as a bus crashed her on the Hathazari-Nazirhat highway near Katirhat

area in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Kadiza Begum, 55, wife Md Abdul Haque, a resident of Dhalai Union in the

upazila.

Local sources said the accident took place at around 3pm on Sunday when a Chattogram-bound bus from

Fatikchhari knock Khadiza down near Katirhat area in the upazila, leaving her critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed Khadiza to Manikchhari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty

doctor declared the woman dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, the law enforcers have seized the killer bus, said the SI of Nazirhat Highway Police.


