Six found dead in 6 dists

Six people including an elderly man have been found dead in separate incidents in six districts-



Dinajpur, Netrakona, Chapainawabganj, Natore, Gaibandha and Noakhali, in three days.

GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the naked body of a man from a mango orchard in Ghoraghat Upazila



of the district on Sunday.



The deceased was identified as Rafiqul Islam Kangal, 38, son of late Abdul Samad, a resident of Kadim



Nagar Village under Ghoraghat Municipality.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Rafiqul Islam went out of the house at dawn on Sunday,



but did not return.



Later on, locals spotted his body lying at a mango orchard owned by one Atwar Hossain in Kadimnagar



area at around 9:30 am and informed the matter to the family members.

Being informed, the deceased's family members recovered the body and brought it to the house. The



deceased's family members claimed that he might have died of heart failure.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Ghoraghat Police Station (PS) Jayanta Kumar Saha confirmed



the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken if any complaint is received from the



deceased's family members.



Ghoraghat Municipality Mayor Abdus Sattar Milon said the actual reason behind his death would be known



after autopsy.



NETRAKONA: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a man from Moylakanda area in the district town on



Sunday morning.



The deceased was identified as Safayat Hossain, 38, son of Umar Ali, a resident of Baluakhali Village



under Netrakona Municipality.



Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mohammad Fakruzzaman said locals spotted the body of Safayet



near a mill in Moylakanda area in the morning and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar



Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the ASP added.



Netrakona Sadar Model PS OC Khandakar Shaker Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that Police Bureau of



Investigation (PBI) and Detective Branch of Police visited the scene and legal steps would be taken in



this regard.



CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Police have recovered the body of a man from the Mahananda River in Bholahat Upazila



of the district on Saturday afternoon.



The identity of deceased, aged about 45, could not be known immediately.

Bholahat PS OC Selim Reja said locals saw the body of the man floating in the river in the upazila in



the afternoon and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chapainawabganj Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue



for an autopsy.



GURUDASPUR, NATORE: Police recovered the body of a man from the Bonpara-Hatikumrul highway in



Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



The deceased was identified as Abu Saeed, 45, son of Abu Jafar, a resident of Alokchhatra Village under



Kahalu Upazila in the district. He was a mentally-imbalanced man.



According to police sources, locals spotted the body of the man in Kachhikata Mor area on the Banpara-



Hatikumrul highway at around 9 am and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue



for an autopsy.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



Gurudaspur PS OC Abdul Matin confirmed the incident.



SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: Police recovered the throat-slit body of an elderly man from South Shahapara



area of Sadullapur Upazila in the district on Saturday.



The deceased was identified as Surat Ali, 60, son of late Kaybar Ali, a resident of Kamarpara Union.

Quoting the deceased's family members, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sadullapur PS Imran Khan said Surat Ali



went out of the house to go to Sadullapur Bazar at around 5pm on Friday but did not return that night.



He had been missing since then.



Later on, locals spotted the throat-slit body of Surat Ali lying beside a road in South Shahapara area



of the upazila in the morning and informed the deceased's family members.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Gaibandha General Hospital morgue for an



autopsy.



Filing of a case with Sadullapur PS is underway in this connection, said the police official.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the



killing, the SI added.



NOAKHALI: Police recovered the body of an auto-rickshaw driver from a canal in Sonaimuri Upazila of the



district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Md Hanif, 60, a resident of Nawtola Village under Sonaimuri



Municipality.



According to local and the deceased's family sources, the man went out of the house in the evening of



January 21 last, but did not return. He had missing since then.

Later on, locals spotted his body at a canal in Hossainpur Village of the upazila on Friday afternoon



and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the canal and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General



Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The deceased's family members alleged that he might have been murdered. They demanded justice over the



killing.



