Tuesday, 31 January, 2023, 10:09 AM
Obituary

Published : Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

Prof Mustafa Ali Reza  MYMENSINGH:  Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) Professor Dr Mustafa Ali Reza Hussain (Ranu)

passed away because of heart attack on Sunday.
 
He breathed his last at about 11 am while undergoing treatment at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.
Dr. Md Saidur Rahman said, Professor Dr. Mustafa Ali was suffering from heart disease.
 
His first Namaz-e-Janaza was held at Amtala in front of the university's central library at 3 pm.
According to the BAU sources, Vice-Chancellor of the university Professor Dr. Lutful Hasan, faculty

members, and staff of the university and students along with their relatives took part in the Janaza.  

Later on, his body was taken to his village house in Chapainawabganj and buried.

He was a professor of genetics. According to university sources, he was the founder of the University

Fish Museum.

Manzur Murshed Nannu Master
MADHUPUR, TANGAIL: Khandakar Manzur Murshed Nannu Master, former president of Mushuddi Union Awami

League under Dhanbari Upazila of the district, passed away on Friday at 3:30 pm.
His Namaz-e-Janaza was held on the premise of Mushuddi Afaz Uddin High School on Sunday at 11 am.
Later on, he was laid down at his family graveyard.

In a condolence message, Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzak, MP, expressed his deep sympathy to

the bereaved family members of the deceased.


Obituary


