Tuesday, 31 January, 2023, 10:09 AM
Home Countryside

Our aim to make edn cheerful: Dipu Moni

Published : Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Jan 30: Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni Saha on Monday said, the education system will not be

caged, but open-based.
 
"Our aim is to make the education cheerful", she added.
She came up with this remark while addressing a gold medal award giving ceremony at Rajshahi University

(RU) as the chief guest. The ceremony was held in the Kazi Nazrul Islam Auditorium at 1 pm.

The minister further said, only knowledge-based education system is not enough; the system will be

developed to face future challenges.

Besides the knowledge-based education, skills, morality, creativity, critical thinking, teamwork and

other abilities should be focused on, she said again. Otherwise, it will be harder to get along with

the pace of the world, she maintained.
 
Mentioning the recent issue of errors in school books, she said, if found, errors will be fixed; but

the allegation of making the education system promoting homosexuality, Hinduism and anti-Muslim idea

are not true.
 
Hard steps will be taken on whoever spreads such misinformation on social media, the education minister

warned.
 
"If there are errors, we will take steps. But why the false allegation, she added.

The minister also said, the Prime Minister is working on the Vision 2041 aiming to build Smart

Bangladesh; smart citizen is among the four points of that plan. "To make citizen smart, we are trying

to provide them with smart education," she added.

"We are working to make the education system where there will be competition with collaboration. If

citizens are made efficient in education, $ 2.54 trillion will be added to the economy of country in

future," the education minister maintained.

Congratulating the awarded students, she asked them to work for the country.
A total of 103 talented students from among various faculties and subordinate institutes of RU got the

gold medals.
 
The  medals included Bangabandhu Agrani Bank Gold Award, Mumtazuddin Gold Medal and Dr. A.K. Khan Gold

Medal.

Under the chairmanship of RU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar, Agrani Bank CEO Md

Morshedul Kabir, was present at the function.
 
Among others, Pro-VCs Professor Md Sultan Ul Islam and Professor Md Humayun Kabir, and Treasurer Md

Obaidul Rahman Pramanik were present as special guests.

Deans, chairmen, provosts, teachers, students and parents were also present at the function.


