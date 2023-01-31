Video
Home Countryside

12 houses, 13 shops burnt in Chattogram, Moulvibazar

Published : Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondents

At least 12 houses and 13 shops were gutted by fire in separate incidents in two districts- Chattogram

and Moulvibazar.

CHATTOGRAM: At least 10 houses and 12 shops were gutted by fire in two separate incidents in Purba

Kadurkhil and Gomdandi areas under Boalkhali Upazila of the district on Saturday.
According to locals, a massive fire broke out in 12 shops in front of Purba Kadurkhil MA School at

around 3am.

Another fire broke out at around at 9 am at one Monu Ghosh's house which spread out to other 10

adjacent houses and burnt the all houses to ashes.
Boalkhali Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Mong Su Nu Marma said fires were originated by

electric short circuit in the two areas.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Two houses and a shop were gutted by fire in Kamalganj Upazila of the district

recently.

Local sources said the fire broke out in the house of Md Mosharraf Hossain in Daulatpur Village under

Shamsernagar Union of the upazila at the night of January 20 last, and it soon spread to another house

and a shop.

On information, the fire service personnel rushed in and controlled the blaze after about one and a

half hours of frantic effort. The fire might have been originated from electric short circuit.
The affected people claimed valuables worth about Tk 3 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.


