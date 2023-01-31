C&F agents call off strike

CHATTOGRAM The Federation of Bangladesh Customs Clearing and Forwarding Agents Association withdrew the strike they called on 30 and 31



January.



The decision was taken according to the directives of the Secretary General of the federation, reads a circular published by the



federation on Monday.



The association had previously announced a two-day strike on 30 and 31 January in demand of an amendment to the Customs Agent



Licensing Rules 2020.



They have been demonstrating in front of the Chattogram Customs House since the morning refusing to submit bills of entry



needed for customs clearance.



The strike has not, however, affected loading and unloading of containers at the Chattogram Port. The National Board of Revenue



has proposed to hold a meeting with the C&F agents on February 7.





