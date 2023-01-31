Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 January, 2023, 10:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Court orders ACC to submit probe report of Taqsem

Published : Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to submit its probe report against nine people including Managing

Director of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) Taqsem A Khan in a case filed for embezzling Tk 132 crore.
Judge Md Asaduzzaman of the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge court passed the order on Monday.

 The court also fixed April 4 for submitting the report said the complainant lawyer Adv Gaffar Hossain.

 The eight other accused  in this case are:   WASA secretary Sharmin Haque Amir, ex-revenue inspector M Mizanur Rahman,

additional engineer M Akhtaruzzaman, revenue inspector AHM Zakir Hossain, executive engineer M Badrul Alam, deputy secretary

Sheikh Enayet Abdullah, deputy chief accounts officer M Salekur Rahman, and ex-deputy manager and branch manager of Janata

Bank's Karwan Bazar Corporate Branch Shyamal Biswas.

Earlier on November 10 last year, Md Shahab Uddin Sarkar, secretary of WASA Karmachari Bahumukhi Samabay Samity Ltd, filed the

case with the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge court.

 After hearing on the complainant complaint, the court fixed Monday to pass order in the case.

The complainant said without any regulation of the committee, Taqsem in collusion with others, withdrew Tk 132,04,17,460

through 19 cheques, on different dates, from Janata Bank Ltd's Karwan Bazar Branch where the Samity's money was deposited.
The matter came to light following an audit of 2018-2020.

 Taqsem A Khan was appointed as managing director of Dhaka WASA on a three-year contract in 2009. His contract has been

extended three times since then.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
C&F agents call off strike
Zamzam water sale banned at Baitul Mukarram market
Court orders ACC to submit probe report of Taqsem
Ctg's first-ever toll road to be opened in June
SSC exams to start Apr 30
Farabi gets 7yrs in jail
CPD working behind to bring a political party to power: Razzaque
4 DU students expelled, 109 fined


Latest News
Chittagong University BCL vandalise VC's office over teacher recruitment
Samsung's profit plummets to 8-year-low
BPL 2023: Sylhet Strikers overpower Khulna Tigers to ensure playoff berth
Halum, Tuktuki set to return in new season of Sisimpur
IMF raises 2023 global growth forecast
Govt to generate 2600MW power this year: Nasrul
Police among 47 dead in Pakistan mosque blast
Karnaphuli trawler capsize: 2 more bodies recovered
Launch crashes into four fishing boats while trying to anchor in Barishal; 2 fishermen missing
55pc construction of Bangabandhu Rail Bridge completed: Sujan
Most Read News
Govt to generate 2600MW power this year: Nasrul
SSC exams from April 30
Challenges in Peace-building and development
Sale of Zamzam water banned temporarily: Consumer Rights DG
CPD working to bring a political party to power: Agriculture Minister
Police among 47 dead in Pakistan mosque blast
Loan scam aftermath: SIBL Chairman and AMD resign
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair on Feb 1
Man shot dead in Khulna
Karnaphuli trawler capsize: 2 more bodies recovered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft