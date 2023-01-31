Court orders ACC to submit probe report of Taqsem

A Dhaka court ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to submit its probe report against nine people including Managing



Director of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) Taqsem A Khan in a case filed for embezzling Tk 132 crore.

Judge Md Asaduzzaman of the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge court passed the order on Monday.



The court also fixed April 4 for submitting the report said the complainant lawyer Adv Gaffar Hossain.



The eight other accused in this case are: WASA secretary Sharmin Haque Amir, ex-revenue inspector M Mizanur Rahman,



additional engineer M Akhtaruzzaman, revenue inspector AHM Zakir Hossain, executive engineer M Badrul Alam, deputy secretary



Sheikh Enayet Abdullah, deputy chief accounts officer M Salekur Rahman, and ex-deputy manager and branch manager of Janata



Bank's Karwan Bazar Corporate Branch Shyamal Biswas.



Earlier on November 10 last year, Md Shahab Uddin Sarkar, secretary of WASA Karmachari Bahumukhi Samabay Samity Ltd, filed the



case with the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge court.



After hearing on the complainant complaint, the court fixed Monday to pass order in the case.



The complainant said without any regulation of the committee, Taqsem in collusion with others, withdrew Tk 132,04,17,460



through 19 cheques, on different dates, from Janata Bank Ltd's Karwan Bazar Branch where the Samity's money was deposited.

The matter came to light following an audit of 2018-2020.



Taqsem A Khan was appointed as managing director of Dhaka WASA on a three-year contract in 2009. His contract has been



extended three times since then.



