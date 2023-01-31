Ctg's first-ever toll road to be opened in June

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 30: The Chattogram Development Authority's first ever toll road in the port city would be in pace in June.

The CDA started the construction of the two lane road at an extended cost of Tk 172 crore mid 2015.

The authorities prepared a revised Development Project Proposal to construct a four-lane toll road of Tk 320.78 crore including Tk



100 core for land acquisition.

The project envisages six-km four-lane road, 3,685-square metre rail over-bridge, 200 meter retain wall, six single-span rein forced



concrete bridges, 6,830 metre of drain, construction and expansion of 11 culverts and removal of 115 electric poles from street.

Most of the project has been completed. The road will be opened to traffic by June.



CDA will not hand over the road to Chattogram City Corporation. CDA will maintain the road, officials said.

The Ministry has approved the proposal to construct the toll road.



The authorities to collect tolls of Tk 10 for motorbike, Tk 15 for three-wheelers, Tk 50 for car, jeep and microbus, Tk 80 for Pick-up



and minibus, Tk 100 for Bus, Tk 120 for truck, Tk 150 for six-wheeler truck.



The four-lane 'Bypass Road' will save travel time and fuel of vehicles from north Chattogram Hathazari, Raozan, Rangunia also from



Kaptai, Rangamati to reach Dhaka-Chattogram Highway bypassing the city centre.



The 'Faujdarhat-Bayezid Link Road' will be opened to traffic by June this year.





