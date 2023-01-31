CPD working behind to bring a political party to power: Razzaque





Awami League Presidium Member Dr Abdur Razzaque, also Agriculture Minister, on Monday criticized Center for Policy Dialogue



(CPD) for its report published on corruption in the country, saying that the CPD is working behind to bring a political party to power



as it is moving forward with a political goal.



In response to query from journalists at the beginning of a meeting on the progress of agricultural products and potato exports at



his Secretariat office, Dr Razzaque said, "They want to bring a certain political force to power. Many of the people who work with



CPD are their partners. CPD has carried out the research program with that goal in mind, which published on Sunday. We have to



examine that in what methodology they used to collect the data. The CPD have to show it in front of the government. Only then we



will think - whether it is correct or not."



He also threatened that CPD will have to pay the price for this in the country.



A joint survey conducted by the CPD and World Economic Forum (WEF) revealed that the business environment in Bangladesh did



not improve during the fiscal year 2021-22. It may have stagnated or gotten worse than before because of corruption.



Last year, corruption was the biggest obstacle to achieve growth in this sector. Not only this, challenges in getting loans from banks,



weak bureaucracy and inflation were also major barriers for business, CPD Research Director Eeconomist Khandkar Golam Moazzem



said in his presentation on the survey results at its Dhanmondi office on Sunday.



When asked about the survey, Razzaque said, "We never claim that corruption has disappeared from Bangladesh. There will be more



or less corruption in developing countries. The rate of unemployment and poverty is high in Bangladesh. Corruption exists in all



countries of the world even in the USA too."





But, how do you see the growth we have sustained! How did it happen, what magic does it say? We have made it possible, the



Minister claimed. The Asian Development Bank (ADB), the IMF, the World Bank (WB) and the international development partners and



donors have said that Bangladesh well done on keeping the country's growth despite global crisis, the Minister said adding that CPD



do many such studies keeping in mind political goals.



CPD never maintain neutrality and they definitely working with political goals and people of the country will never pardon them,



Abdur Razzaque said. He also said that CPD once tried to capture the field with Professor Yunus, but unfortunately people of the



country rejected them.





