4 DU students expelled, 109 fined





The Dhaka University (DU) administration has penalised 113 students of the university in different terms over their involvement in



anti-disciplinary activities and pursuing illegal ways in examinations.



Of them, four are expelled from the university.



As per the recommendation of the disciplinary board, the Syndicate came up with the decisions on Monday in a meeting, chaired by



Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman.



Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad and Pro-VC (Education) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal were also present in the meeting



among others.



