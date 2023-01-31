Malaysian Home boss to visit Dhaka in Feb

A high power delegation of Malaysia led by its Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail will visit Dhaka in February.

During their visit to Bangladesh, the issues of recruiting Bangladeshi migrants with a reduced cost and easing the rules of



recruitment in the country would be discussed.



While briefing reporters at his ministry, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Monday disclosed the matter.



Earlier, Bangladesh High Commissioner to Malaysia Md Golam Sarwar met the Malaysian home affairs minister at his office in Kuala



Lumpur and discussed various issues of mutual interest.



Regarding the visit of Malaysian minister, Dr. Momen said that Bangladesh wants to ease manpower recruitment process in Malaysia



with a reduced cost through discussion. Responding to our invitation, the Malaysian home minister is coming with a big team. It will



help make things related to manpower recruitment more rationalized. We want to send our workers at a reduced cost."



He said Bangladesh wants the manpower "cartel" to be dismantled, the recruitment cost reduced, and the rules of recruitment



eased.



The high commissioner welcomed the Malaysian minister's crucial visit to Bangladesh and discussed various aspects of the visit,



according to the Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur.



As it is his first foreign visit after taking charge as home minister, it is significant for both countries.



They also discussed recruiting more manpower from Bangladesh in a short time at a low cost.



During his meeting, Golam Sarwar requested the Malaysian home minister to legalise the undocumented Bangladeshis in the



Southeast Asian country on easy terms under its recalibration programme.



The Malaysian home minister assured the high commissioner that they would look into the matter, according to the High



Commission.





