Underground Metro Rail PM inaugurates construction work Feb 2

Published : Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Underground Metro Rail PM inaugurates construction work Feb 2

Underground Metro Rail PM inaugurates construction work Feb 2

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the construction work of the country's first ever underground Metro Rail

(MRT Line-1) on February 2.

"The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the construction works of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-1 at 11am on February

2 at Sector-4, Purbachal," Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) told on Monday.

He said that the government will construct 31.241-km first ever underground and elevated MRT Line-1 between Airport-Kamalapur

and Purbachal-Natun Bazar-Pitalganj, Rupganj route.

The DMTCL will implement the mega project, he added.

According to the project details, as part of the MRT Line-1 plan, the first rail depot will be constructed in Pitalganj area in

Narayanganj and all preparations have been completed for inauguration of construction works.

It said that part one of MRT Line-1 is: Airport Route (Airport to Kamalapur) having 19.872 km long underground with 12 stations.

The part two is Purbachal Route (Natun Bazar to Pitalganj Depot, Rupganj) having 11.369 km elevated with nine stations, of which

seven stations will be overhead, while Natun Bazar and Nadda stations will be underground as part of the airport route.

The managing director said the Natun Bazar station will have inter-change facility with MRT Line-5 (Northern Route) from where
passengers will have scope for going to Airport route from Purbachal or Purnachal route to Airport using the inter-change.

The project details said the MRT Line-1 will take 24 minutes to travel from Dhaka airport to Kamalapur, with breaks at 12

underground stations and 20 minutes to travel from Notun Bazar to Purbachal with breaks at seven stations.    �BSS


