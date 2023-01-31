Continued democracy helps rapid dev: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said Bangladesh has witnessed a tremendous progress only because of the continuation of



democracy and elected governments.



"Bangladesh couldn't not have developed so much unless there has been continuation of the democratic process," she said while



opening 11 newly completed projects under the Housing and Public Works Ministry.



The premier inaugurated the projects, joining a programme at Ramna Batamul (Ramna Park) through a virtual platform from her



official residence Ganabhaban.



The projects were implemented in the 2021-2022 fiscal year by the Public Works Department, the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha



(Rajuk) and the National Housing Authority.



Hasina said her government took Bangladesh forward as per its plans and Bangladesh gained the status of a developing country in



2021. "It has been possible only because democracy continued and elected public representatives have been in power since 2009,"



she said.



Focusing on her government's steps for the development of Bangladesh, the PM said, "We've been working for the overall



development of the country's people. It has been possible (to do such development works) only because today a public



representative government is in power."



She said the people voted Awami League to power in the 2014 and 2018 elections as the AL government worked for the



development of the people. If there is a continuation of democratic trend, the people will witness development, she said.

"I hope you all notice the change Bangladesh witnessed in the last 14 years (2009-2023) and it has been possible as only AL is in



power," she added.



The premier said her government has already developed the country as "Digital Bangladesh" and now its target is to transform the



country into a "Smart Bangladesh" by 2041 where everything including people, governance, economy, education and health sectors



will be Smart.



"Inshallah, we'll be able to do so (to accomplish the target of building Smart Bangladesh)," she added.



Noting that the international organisations predicted that the global economic downturn might worsen in 2023, Hasina said the



government has focused on raising food production and already asked all not to leave a single inch of land uncultivated in a bid to



protect the country from the blow of the economic recession.



She also asked the people to practice austerity in using electricity, water and other resources during the global crisis induced by the



Covid-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war and economic sanctions and counter-sanctions.



The projects opened include six from the Public Works Department, three of the National Housing Authority and two ones of



Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk). UNB



