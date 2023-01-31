Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 January, 2023, 10:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Continued democracy helps rapid dev: PM

Published : Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said Bangladesh has witnessed a tremendous progress only because of the continuation of

democracy and elected governments.

"Bangladesh couldn't not have developed so much unless there has been continuation of the democratic process," she said while

opening 11 newly completed projects under the Housing and Public Works Ministry.

The premier inaugurated the projects, joining a programme at Ramna Batamul (Ramna Park) through a virtual platform from her

official residence Ganabhaban.

The projects were implemented in the 2021-2022 fiscal year by the Public Works Department, the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha

(Rajuk) and the National Housing Authority.

Hasina said her government took Bangladesh forward as per its plans and Bangladesh gained the status of a developing country in

2021. "It has been possible only because democracy continued and elected public representatives have been in power since 2009,"

she said.

Focusing on her government's steps for the development of Bangladesh, the PM said, "We've been working for the overall

development of the country's people. It has been possible (to do such development works) only because today a public

representative government is in power."

She said the people voted Awami League to power in the 2014 and 2018 elections as the AL government worked for the

development of the people. If there is a continuation of democratic trend, the people will witness development, she said.
"I hope you all notice the change Bangladesh witnessed in the last 14 years (2009-2023) and it has been possible as only AL is in

power," she added.

The premier said her government has already developed the country as "Digital Bangladesh" and now its target is to transform the

country into a "Smart Bangladesh" by 2041 where everything including people, governance, economy, education and health sectors

will be Smart.

"Inshallah, we'll be able to do so (to accomplish the target of building Smart Bangladesh)," she added.

Noting that the international organisations predicted that the global economic downturn might worsen in 2023, Hasina said the

government has focused on raising food production and already asked all not to leave a single inch of land uncultivated in a bid to

protect the country from the blow of the economic recession.

She also asked the people to practice austerity in using electricity, water and other resources during the global crisis induced by the

Covid-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war and economic sanctions and counter-sanctions.

The projects opened include six from the Public Works Department, three of the National Housing Authority and two ones of

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk).    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
C&F agents call off strike
Zamzam water sale banned at Baitul Mukarram market
Court orders ACC to submit probe report of Taqsem
Ctg's first-ever toll road to be opened in June
SSC exams to start Apr 30
Farabi gets 7yrs in jail
CPD working behind to bring a political party to power: Razzaque
4 DU students expelled, 109 fined


Latest News
Chittagong University BCL vandalise VC's office over teacher recruitment
Samsung's profit plummets to 8-year-low
BPL 2023: Sylhet Strikers overpower Khulna Tigers to ensure playoff berth
Halum, Tuktuki set to return in new season of Sisimpur
IMF raises 2023 global growth forecast
Govt to generate 2600MW power this year: Nasrul
Police among 47 dead in Pakistan mosque blast
Karnaphuli trawler capsize: 2 more bodies recovered
Launch crashes into four fishing boats while trying to anchor in Barishal; 2 fishermen missing
55pc construction of Bangabandhu Rail Bridge completed: Sujan
Most Read News
Govt to generate 2600MW power this year: Nasrul
SSC exams from April 30
Challenges in Peace-building and development
Sale of Zamzam water banned temporarily: Consumer Rights DG
CPD working to bring a political party to power: Agriculture Minister
Police among 47 dead in Pakistan mosque blast
Loan scam aftermath: SIBL Chairman and AMD resign
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair on Feb 1
Man shot dead in Khulna
Karnaphuli trawler capsize: 2 more bodies recovered
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft