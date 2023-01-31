Video
Tuesday, 31 January, 2023
PM opens Ekushey Book Fair tomorrow

Published : Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Tausiful Islam

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate Amar Ekushey Book Fair at 3pm tomorrow by unveiling covers of seven books

published by Bangla Academy.

She will also present Bangla Academy Literary  Award 2022 to the recipients.

Due to pandemic , Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the book fair virtually last year.

The book fair will be held at Bangla Academy  premises and the historic Suhrawardy Udyan across the road.
 
"Read Books, Build Bangabandhu's Bangladesh," is this year's theme of Ekushey Book Fair.

 State Minister for Culture K M Khalid will attend as special guest and Bangla Academy Director General Poet Muhammad Nurul

Huda will deliver the welcome address at the inaugural ceremony to be chaired by Bangla Academy President Selina Hossain.

This year the fair's venue has been increased to 11.5 lakh square feet up from last year's seven lakh square feet.

The academy set up 901 stalls this year up from last year's 776.

Bangla Academy allotted stalls to 112 publishing houses at the academy premises and to 489 institutions at Suhrawardy Udyan.

The academy set up 38 pavilions this year.

The size of the 'Shishu Chattar', built for  children is much bigger this year.

The academy would host 'Shishu Prahar' from 11am to 1pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

On display would be 153 little magazines at  Suhrawardy Udyan.

Fair organising committee Member Secretary K M Mujahidul Islam told a news conference on Monday that seminars would be held

at 4 pm every day on the main stage at the academy premises and cultural functions will follow on evenings.

An information centre would be opened at Bangla Academy premises and two information centres at  Suhrawardy Udyan ground, he

said.

Information regarding new books, stall locations and instructions will be digitally displayed, he said.

The Police, RAB, Bangladesh Ansar, BGB and  intelligence agencies will ensure security, he said, adding, 300 close circuit TV cameras

had been installed across and outside the fair venue.

This year, Bangla Academy published 136 new and old books.

The fair will remain open to visitors from 3pm to 9 pm on working days and from 11pm to 9pm on weekends.

None will be allowed to enter the fair after 8:30pm, that is 30 minutes before the fair closure.

On the International Mother Language Day, the visitors would be allowed entry from 8am to 9pm.

Poet Nurul Huda sought cooperation of all  including publishers, visitors and the law enforcement agencies in holding the fair.



