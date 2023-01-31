Video
Govt to provide all kinds of support for protecting human rights: Anisul

Published : Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq on Monday said the government of Prime

Minister Sheikh Hasina is very sincere about protecting human rights and it is ready to provide all

kinds of support in this regard.

"not only the National Human Rights Commission Bangladesh, the government would provide support to

anyone who would work to protect human rights," he said.

The minister said this while holding discussion with a delegation of National Human Rights Commission

(NHRC) Bangladesh led by its Chairman Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed, at his office.

Emphasizing on protecting the rights of children and backward communities, Anisul Huq further said NHRC

is yet to reach places where 80-85 percent of people live and it has to work on this.    BSS




