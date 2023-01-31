Govt to provide all kinds of support for protecting human rights: Anisul

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq on Monday said the government of Prime



Minister Sheikh Hasina is very sincere about protecting human rights and it is ready to provide all



kinds of support in this regard.



"not only the National Human Rights Commission Bangladesh, the government would provide support to



anyone who would work to protect human rights," he said.



The minister said this while holding discussion with a delegation of National Human Rights Commission



(NHRC) Bangladesh led by its Chairman Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed, at his office.



Emphasizing on protecting the rights of children and backward communities, Anisul Huq further said NHRC



is yet to reach places where 80-85 percent of people live and it has to work on this. BSS





