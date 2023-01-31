Video
Home City News

Bangabandhu Rail Bridge to be completed before schedule

Published : Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Staff Correspondent

Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan on Monday said the construction work of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib

Rail Bridge will be completed before the scheduled time. Considering the pace of works he said the

bridge will be opened for rail movement before the August 2024 deadline.
The minister said these to the reporters while inspecting the progress of the bridge construction

project on Monday.

Nurul Islam Sujan said that 1.15 km of the 4.8 km long bridge is already visible. 11 spans sit on 12

pillars. East end progress is very good. Progress on the western end is somewhat less. However, the

contractor has increased the work speed. As a result, the bridge is expected to be opened to traffic

before the scheduled time.
 
In response to the questions of the journalists, he further said that the bridge is dual gauge double

line. Here trains will run at a speed of 120 kmph on broad gauge and will take five minutes to cross

the bridge which now takes around 40 minutes.
 
 Trans Asian Railway will be connected through this bridge. As a result, train connectivity with

neighboring countries India, Nepal, Bhutan will increase. It will be possible to run more trains. Along

with the increase in domestic trains, inter-country trains will also run at a higher rate and it will

be possible to run freight trains directly from India, the minister said.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge is being constructed with funding from Japan International

Cooperation Agency (JICA). The bridge is scheduled to be completed by August 2024. The total cost of

the project is Tk 16,780 crores. As of January this year, the physical progress of the project is 55

per cent.


