Seven more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours

Seven more people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning.

Of the new patients, four were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to the



Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



Fifty-two dengue patients, including 27 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across



the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 552 dengue cases, 494 recoveries, and six deaths this year. The country



logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. UNB

