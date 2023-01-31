Ferry services on Paturia-Daulatdia, resume after 11 hours

Ferry services on Paturia-Daulatdia and Aricha-Kazirhat routes resumed on Monday

morning, after 11 hours of disruption caused by thick fog.



Shah Md. Khaled Nawaz, deputy general manager (Commercial) of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport



Corporation (BIWTC), said ferry services remained suspended from 11:00pm on Sunday due to poor



visibility and those resumed around 10:00am on Monday. UNB



Former BNP MP Shamsul Alam passes away

NAOGAON, Jan 30: Former BNP lawmaker Shamsul Alam Pramanik died at a hospital in Rajshahi early Monday.



He was 70.



Alam, a three-time MP from Naogaon-4 (Manda) constituency, breathed his last at Rajshahi Medical



College and Hospital around 4:40am, said Anisar Alam, younger brother of the BNP leader.

The ex-MP, also an executive member of the BNP Central Committee, had been suffering from various



diseases including diabetics, heart disease and kidney-related complications. UNB



