Tuesday, 31 January, 2023, 10:07 AM
Ferry services on Paturia-Daulatdia, resume after 11 hours

Published : Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
MANIKGANJ

Ferry services on Paturia-Daulatdia and Aricha-Kazirhat routes resumed on Monday
morning, after 11 hours of disruption caused by thick fog.

Shah Md. Khaled Nawaz, deputy general manager (Commercial) of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport

Corporation (BIWTC), said ferry services remained suspended from 11:00pm on Sunday due to poor

visibility and those resumed around 10:00am on Monday.    UNB

Former BNP MP Shamsul Alam passes away
NAOGAON, Jan 30: Former BNP lawmaker Shamsul Alam Pramanik died at a hospital in Rajshahi early Monday.

He was 70.

Alam, a three-time MP from Naogaon-4 (Manda) constituency, breathed his last at Rajshahi Medical

College and Hospital around 4:40am, said Anisar Alam, younger brother of the BNP leader.
The ex-MP, also an executive member of the BNP Central Committee, had been suffering from various

diseases including diabetics, heart disease and kidney-related complications.    UNB


