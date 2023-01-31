DMP arrests 73 for consuming, selling drugs in city

As part of the anti-drug drive in the capital, the members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)



arrested a total of 73 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till



6:00am on Monday.



According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted the operations against the drug sellers and



consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis. They also detained a



total of 73 drug traffickers and recovered huge amounts of drugs from their possessions from 6:00am of



January 29 to 6:00am on Monday.



During the anti-drug drives, police seized 55.635 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 97.2 grams and 53



puria (small packet) of heroin, 14,347 pieces of contra banned yaba tablets, 180 bottles and 20 litres



of local made liquor and 128 bottles of phensidyle syrup from their possessions, it said. BSS



