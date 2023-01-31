191 news portals to be blocked for anti-state propaganda: Info Minister

SANGSAD BHABAN, Jan 30: Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday said that a



letter has been sent to the Department of Posts and Telecommunications to block the links of 191 online



news portals.



The minister said this in response to a tabled question of Jatiya Party MP Mujibul Haque.

Hasan Mahmud said that currently 346 online newspapers have been registered from the Ministry of



Information and Broadcasting, including 162 online news portals, 169 online portals of daily newspapers



and 15 online portals of TV channels.



Referring to the government's plan to stop the dissemination of anti-state propaganda, he said that



based on the information of intelligence agencies and the activities that spread confusion among the



public, a letter has already been sent to the Department of Posts and Telecommunications to cancel the



domain allocation of 191 online news portals and stop the links. UNB



