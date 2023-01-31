Yaba smuggling 8 Rohingyas get life term jail in Cox’s Bazar

COX'S BAZAR, Jan 30: A court in Cox's Bazar on Monday sentenced eight Rohingya men to life imprisonment



in a case over smuggling some 2 lakh Yaba pills into the country in 2019.



Additional District and Sessions Judge Nishat Sultana pronounced the verdict.

The convicts are Md Doula, Robi Alam, Md Alam, Md Shafiqul, Md Noor, Noor-A-Alam, Ali Ahmed, and Nurul



Amin. They were also fined Tk 1 lakh each.



They were present at the court when the verdict was announced, Public Prosecutor advocate Farid Alam



said.



According to the case documents, on 19 September, 2019, a team of Teknaf Coast guard seized a fishing



boat from Chera Dwip of Saint Martins in Cox's Bazar.



The eight convicts were arrested from there. Some 2 lakh Yaba pills and the fishing boat were seized.

MJM Uddin, a coast guard officer, filed a case in this regard. UNB



