Yaba smuggling 8 Rohingyas get life term jail in Cox’s Bazar
COX'S BAZAR, Jan 30: A court in Cox's Bazar on Monday sentenced eight Rohingya men to life imprisonment
in a case over smuggling some 2 lakh Yaba pills into the country in 2019.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Nishat Sultana pronounced the verdict.
The convicts are Md Doula, Robi Alam, Md Alam, Md Shafiqul, Md Noor, Noor-A-Alam, Ali Ahmed, and Nurul
Amin. They were also fined Tk 1 lakh each.
They were present at the court when the verdict was announced, Public Prosecutor advocate Farid Alam
said.
According to the case documents, on 19 September, 2019, a team of Teknaf Coast guard seized a fishing
boat from Chera Dwip of Saint Martins in Cox's Bazar.
The eight convicts were arrested from there. Some 2 lakh Yaba pills and the fishing boat were seized.
MJM Uddin, a coast guard officer, filed a case in this regard. UNB