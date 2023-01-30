

Damages of plagiarism on our text books



Plagiarism is a significant problem with NCTB books because millions of students in Bangladesh rely on these books as their primary source of educational material. They are the cornerstone of the educational system in the country and are utilized to instruct students in a diverse array of topics, including those pertaining to mathematics, physics, and the written word, among others. As a consequence of this, maintaining the accuracy of these publications is absolutely necessary for the development of the educational system in Bangladesh.



There are several different factors that contribute to the issue of plagiarism in NCTB literature. One of the primary reasons for this is that the authors of these publications are frequently put under intense amounts of pressure to produce a substantial amount of content in a relatively short amount of time. This may cause people to take shortcuts, such as copying and pasting information from other sources without providing the appropriate citations. When it comes to the manufacturing of NCTB books, there is frequently a lack of oversight and quality control, which can result in instances of plagiarism occurring without being discovered.



Plagiarism in NCTB texts carries with it the potential for serious repercussions. Plagiarism can result in students receiving lower scores, being subjected to academic sanctions, and even being expelled from their respective schools. The use of plagiarized materials in the classroom can result in disciplinary action, up to and including termination of employment for the instructor. Plagiarism in NCTB books has the potential to undermine the integrity of the education system as a whole and tarnish the reputation of the nation as a whole.



In the past few years, the NCTB has taken a number of steps to tackle the problem of plagiarism in its published books. Using software that can rapidly and reliably identify instances of plagiarism in text is one of the most efficient strategies, and one of the most effective techniques is the employment of software that can detect plagiarism. In addition, the NCTB has instituted stringent criteria for authors and editors, which include detailed instructions on how to correctly cite sources and avoid plagiarism. These guidelines are intended to prevent dishonesty in the writing process.



The NCTB will also perform routine checks on the books, and if any instances of plagiarism are discovered, the author as well as the publisher will be held accountable. They run the risk of being fined, taken to court, and perhaps barred from ever publishing another book again.



For all those reasons, the quality of National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) books has been a longstanding concern. The books have been criticized for being poorly written, having errors, and not aligning with the national curriculum. The government has been working to improve the quality of NCTB books, but progress has been slow. Some private publishers have also started to produce their own versions of NCTB books, which are of better quality but are more expensive than the government-provided books.



In conclusion, one of the most significant problems facing the educational system in Bangladesh, particularly with regard to the NCTB publications, is that of plagiarism. Both the country's reputation and the integrity of the educational system are harmed as a result of this practice. The National Center for Teaching and Learning (NCTB) has developed stringent criteria for authors and editors, as well as the usage of tools that can detect instances of plagiarism. Additionally, the authority will perform routine checks, as well as pursue legal action and impose fines on the violator. It is essential for all parties involved, including authors, editors, and teachers, to shoulder their fair share of the responsibility for preserving the honesty of NCTB literature and the reputation of Bangladesh's educational system.



- Mahmudul Hasan Milton, Undergraduate Student of Department of Geography & Environment, Jagannath University



