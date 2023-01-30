

Strict action against illegal brick kilns a must



Lama Hills of Bandarban is an area rich in biodiversity. But inside those protected forests and hills, not one or two, 28 illegal brick kilns have been built. In violation of the law, the soil and forest trees cut from the mountains are being used in the kilns. Biodiversity and forest environment are being destroyed. Furthermore, bricks are being burnt openly with wood in brick kilns in Tangail Ghatail. And these brick kilns are built next to the reserved forest area. Moreover, most of the kilns in char fashion have set up illegal brick kilns in densely populated residential areas, protected forests, and around educational institutions and croplands without the permission of the Department of Environment. Not only that, wood is being burned openly in the kiln. Small barrel chimneys are also being used. In addition to health risks, the environment and biodiversity are under serious threat. The administration is playing a silent role even though the number of brick kilns is increasing day by day in violation of the law. More than 20 brick kilns have been running for many years after changing dominant hands.



According to the law, brick burning with wood is prohibited, but the Environment Department and the local administration have not taken any action in this regard. On the other hand, the Brick Burning Control Act mentions that no brick kiln can be set up within at least three kilometres, not even inside the reserved forest.



As brick kilns have been set up in violation of several rules, many are also damaging the environment, environment, and wildlife. Wood, polluting tires are being burnt freely in brick kilns. Forest trees are freely felled to provide firewood. The surrounding environment is being polluted by the toxic fumes of brick kilns. Locals are suffering from various complex diseases including respiratory problems. The fruits, forests, and medicinal trees of these forests are destroyed and people's lives are disrupted. The effect is on the different animals and birds of the forest. The natural food chain is being destroyed. According to the Department of Environment data, 98 percent of brick kilns are operating illegally under the new law. Also, the new law clearly states that no brick kiln can be set up on agricultural land.



Therefore, the activity of burning bricks must be stopped in the protected forest. Regular operations should be conducted against these brick kilns. Not by organizing, but by taking immediate action whenever an incident occurs. Those involved in this should be brought under the law and exemplary punishment should be provided. Strict action will be taken against second-time violators. The authorities should look into the complaints received against the Forest Department and Environment Department. Action should be taken if the complaint is proven.



There is an undeniable need for the awareness of governments, political parties, and researchers to overcome the current situation in environmental conservation.





- Abir Sujan,President, Jagannath University Feature Column and Content Writers



