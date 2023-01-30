Video
BD reports 14 more dengue cases

Published : Monday, 30 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Fourteen more people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning.

Of the new patients, eight were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Fifty-six patients, including 30 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. So far, the DGHS has recorded 545 dengue cases, 483 recoveries, and six deaths this year.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019.
It also recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.     UNB


