Toddler dies after falling into water bucket in city

A one-year-old baby girl died after falling into a water bucket at a house at Shyampur in the city on Sunday.



The deceased was identified as Afifa, daughter of Kamal Talukdar of the area.



Quoting Kabir Hossain, uncle of the child, Inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police camp, said Afifa went to the washroom of their house around 12:30pm while her mother was busy cooking.



Later, she was found inside a water bucket (a balti in Bangla) in the washroom after her mother started searching for her. The balti was filled with water.



The family then rushed her to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, but there the doctors declared Afifa dead at 1:20pm. UNB



