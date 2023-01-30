RAB arrests 8 crime gang members in city

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested eight members of a terrorist gang named 'Brave Danger Strong King (BDSK)' including its main leader conducting drives in different areas of Dhaka and Faridpur.



The arrestees are: gang leader Srinath Mandal alias Hridoy, 22, his associate Md Robin Islam alias SMC Robin, 20, Md Rasel alias Kalo Rasel, 25, Md Alamin alias Dish Alamin, 21, Md Loman alias 'Ghar Tera' Loman ,21, Md Ashique alias Hero Ashique ,19, Md Zobair Islam alias Chikna Zobair, 19, and Md Suman alias Baitta Suman 20.



RAB's Legal and Media Wing Director Khandaker Al Moin disclosed the matter at a press conference held at RAB Media Center in the capital's Kawran Bazar on Sunday.



He said initially, it is known that the arrestees are hailing from Dhaka, Narayanganj, Bhola and Munshiganj districts.

Being informed, a team of RAB-4 carried out separate raids at Sadarghat Launch Station, Mohammadpur Beribadh and Faridpur areas last night and managed to nab them, he added.



He said one foreign pistol, two 'Chapati' knives, one ramda, one chinese axe, four knives (big and small), two knives (Hasuya), one scissor and one iron rod were seized during the raid in Mohammadpur.



From the initial quizzing, law enforcers came to know that the arrested are active members of 'BDSK' gang comprising about 20/25 members. BSS



