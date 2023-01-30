Video
Seminar on Climate Change held at DU

Published : Monday, 30 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Seminar on Climate Change held at DU

Seminar on Climate Change held at DU

A seminar on the research project titled 'Local Level Adaptation of Climate Change Induced Displaced People: Preparation of an Action Plan for Sustainable Livelihood' was held on Sunday at Dhaka University's Geography and Environment department.
DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman presided over the seminar while Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin, MP was present as the chief guest, said a press release.

Managing Director of Bangladesh Climate Change Trust Nurun Nahar Hena, Project Director Prof Dr Nurul Islam Nazem, Prof Dr A Q M Mahbub and Prof Dr Md Shahidul Islam also addressed the seminar. Prof Dr Md Humayun Kabir presented the key-note speech at the seminar.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin, MP, lauded the role of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in effectively tackling climate change induced disaster risks in Bangladesh.

Soon after the Independence of Bangladesh, the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman took remarkable measures to combat natural disasters in the country, he added.

DU VC Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman urged the researchers, teachers and students to conduct more researches to mitigate the climate change induced risks emphasizing on institutional resettlement of the displaced people due to climate change in Bangladesh.
Findings of this research project would help improve the standard of living of the local people and achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), DU VC hoped.     �BSS




