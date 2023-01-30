2 sentenced to death for violating 2 girls in Dhaka

A Dhaka court on Sunday sentenced two people to death for violating two minor girls in the capital's Mirpur area in 2021.

The condemned convicts are Md Fazlu, 32 and Md Zahirul Islam, 54.



The court also fined them Tk one lakh each.



Judge of the Dhaka Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Court-8 Begum Mafroza Parveen handed down the punishment.



According to the prosecution, the convicts took the six-year-old girl and seven-year-old girl to a garage in Maddhya Pirerbagh area of Mirpur alluring them of giving chocolates on May 21, 2021.



Later, they violated the two girls.



Father of one of the girls lodged a complaint with Mirpur Model Police Station. On November 29, 2021, Ismat Ara Emi, sub-inspector of Mirpur Model Police Station, submitted chargesheet against them. UNB



