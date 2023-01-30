Video
DSE ends mixed, CSE edges up amid volatility

Published : Monday, 30 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Correspondent



Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed and the indicators of the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) edged up amid

volatility on Sunday.

At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, deducted 7.92 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at

6,288 points.

DSES, the Shariah-based index, lost 2.57 points or 0.18 per cent to 1,371. However, the DS30, the blue-chip index, added 0.55

points or 0.02 per cent to close at 2,231.

The DSE turnover also declined to Tk 489 crore from Tk 505 crore on Thursday.  Of the issues traded, 26 advanced, 142 declined,

and 175 did not see any price movement.

The top 10 companies by turnover are Bashundhara Paper, Genex Infosys, Eastern Housing, Amara Network, Sea Pearl Beach,

Unique Hotels, Olympic Industries, BSC, Summit Alliance Port and Shinepukur Ceramics.

Top 10 companies with price increase are Anlima Yarn, Olympic Industries, Sinobangla Industries, Summit Alliance Port, Gemini Sea

Food, Dhaka Insurance, Eastern Housing, Sea Pearl Beach, Samrita Hospital and Monospool Paper.

The top 10 companies with price reductions are:- E-Generation, Metro Spinning, Meghna Life Insurance, Eastern Cables, National

Housing, Sonali Life Insurance, Fareast Islamic Life Insurance, Popular Life Insurance, Bashundhara Paper and Amara Technology.
At the CSE the overall value CASPI increased by 5 points. Tk 6.53 crore has been traded in the market. 25 of the 146 institutions

that participated in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 59 decreased and the price of 62 remained

unchanged.


