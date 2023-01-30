Iodised salt rules being framed to enforce at marketing level

The government has taken a move to formulate iodised salt rules to ensure implementation and enforcement of Iodised Salt Act



2021. Earlier, the Iodised Salt Bill, 2021 was passed in parliament on June 14, 2021, making sales of iodised salt mandatory in the



country.



The industries ministry has recently received recommendations from stakeholders on the draft Iodised Salt Rules 2023. Under it the



industries ministry has prepared the draft rules with the aim of ensuring the mixing of iodine in all types of edible salt.



The draft rules said all types of edible salt would be iodised at 30-50 parts per million at production level and at 20-50 ppm at retail



level. It said that in the refined iodized salt, sodium chloride would be 96 per cent, liquefiable substance would be 3 per cent,



insoluble substance 1 per cent and fluid would be 6 per cent.



The draft rules prohibited mixing of any colour and flavour with iodised edible salt. Before marketing of the item, producers and



refiners will have to ensure the quality of iodised salt through regular monitoring.



The validity of iodised salt will be two years and no retailers and wholesalers will be allowed to preserve non-iodised salt for selling



or showcasing, the draft rules said. It also said crude salt would be imported only for iodisation and non-iodised refined salt would



not be imported.



According to the draft Iodised Salt Rules 2023, any individual or establishment would have to obtain licence from Bangladesh Small



and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) to produce, import, refine and distribute edible and industrial salt.



The draft also proposed salt management committees in each districts and upazilas to monitor markets and to send



recommendations to the national committee on how to prevent sales of non-iodised salt.



Inspectors of the BSCIC will monitor the market and the officials will be allowed to inspect any factories, refineries, warehouses and



shops to monitor and collect sample of edible salt for testing, it said.



