‘BD needs expanding private sector role to meet challenges’
Bangladesh needs to expand its private sector role in meeting challenges ahead and reform policies to restore macroeconomic
stability, says Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director Edimon Ginting.
Private sector can take the lead in boosting innovation and productivity and leveraging the growing digital landscape with well-
structured initiatives, he said.
The ADB country director told this while speaking at a meeting titled "Bangladesh Macro-Economic Outlook in the Evolving Global
Phenomenon" organized by American Chamber of Commerce, Bangladesh (AmCham) in a city hotel on Sunday.
The AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed opened the meeting. The ADB country director said significant opportunities exist for
Bangladesh's private sector to expand to new sectors and upgrade existing ones.
Private sector also needs to increase its role in infrastructure financing to meet huge unmet need for infrastructure, he said and
added that it has so far led a significant role in driving GDP growth. A growing middle class consumer group and supportive
government policy would create a conducive environment for private sector to flourish, he said.
He compared Bangladesh's economic growth during pandemic and ongoing regional conflict in Ukraine saying it is doing well. He
suggested for proactive government measures to face climate change consequences and to improve infrastructure and logistics
services aiming to reduce transport costs that will help the economy to grow.
The AmCham president said, "The world is evolving every day, we are gradually emerging towards a new progression in business as
well as in other sectors with these global issues. New innovations are taking over, epidemics sometimes turned into pandemics,
restructured regional synergies are introduced amidst globalization and we all nowadays have the advantage of having a know-it-all
internet connection in the palm of their hand."
Bangladesh, being a country with unique features attracted global attentions nearly more than a decade with an impressive annual
GDP growth rate, despite all these unforeseen challenges in the pre-COVID era, he said.
Ahmed said there are so many extraordinary stories of macro-economic success that made Bangladesh rising from the crowd of
crawling neighboring nations even from this South Asia."
He said foreign direct investment and bilateral trades are playing a vital role in our economic development. Bangladesh's export
growth is still on a positive trend, remittance earning is back on track, food safety is ensured, compared to the same period of
previous fiscal year. AmCham Bangladesh will continue to actively promote economic cooperation between Bangladesh and USA
through this continuously changing global arena, Ahmed added.
Among others Syed Mohammad Kamal , AmCham Vice President, Scott Braandon, Political and Economic Counselor, US Embassy
Dhaka, members of the chamber body and former presidents were present in the meeting.