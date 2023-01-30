IBBL holds sub-branches business development confce

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd organized Sub-Branches Business Development Conference at a Hotel in Dhaka on Saturday.



Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest, says a press release.

Presided over by Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President of the Bank, Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Md. Omar Faruk Khan



and J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Directors, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder and Abul Faiz Muhammad



Kamaluddin, Deputy Managing Directors, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO, Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Chief Human



Resources Officer were among others attended the programme. In Charge of 229 sub branch along with Executives of head office



attended the conference.



Speaking on the occasion as chief guest Bank MD Mohammed Monirul Moula said Islami Bank has been working for economic



development of the country since its inception. It has achieved the honor of best bank of the country through its 40 years services.



IBBL created employment for about 85 lakh people by setting up numerous industries including small, medium and large scale



industries through loan financing. He thanked the government, Central Bank, regulatory bodies of the country, local and expatriate



customers as partners in the progress of the bank.



He added that honesty, sincerity and devotion of the officers are biggest strength of the Bank. He urged everyone to provide



technology based service of the bank with more devotion. He advised the in-charges to work hard to achieve various business



targets for 2023.



Other speakers said the main strength of IBBL is the contribution of its honest, sincere and dedicated manpower. They advised them



to make the services easy for customers by introducing them to all deposit and investment products. They also emphasized on



priority based investment for advancement of the economy.



