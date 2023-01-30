Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 January, 2023, 3:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Corruption still biggest barrier to business: CPD study

Published : Monday, 30 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Business Correspondent

Businesses in Bangladesh still point to corruption as the biggest barrier to their activities, according to a study report by Centre for

Policy Dialogue.

However, a number of new factors, such as inadequate infrastructure, inflation and foreign currency instability, global factors and

lack of sufficient long-term planning have also emerged as some of the concerns, the survey of entrepreneurs on the state of

business competitiveness said released on Sunday.

Corruption remained the most problematic factor, with 64.6 percent of respondents complaining about its high level. The second

biggest issue was inadequate infrastructure, cited by 44.6 percent and limited access to financing and inefficient government

bureaucracy cited for third by 43.1 percent.

However, new factors have also reared their heads. These include inflation pointed out by 38.5 percent, foreign currency instability

38.5 percent and policy instability 35.4 percent.

The CPD suggested for comprehensive policy support to meet short, medium, and long-term challenges amid uncertain post-COVID

business environment.

On a more positive note, businessmen had fewer complaints about a high tax rate and the gradual reduction in top-tier tax rates

may have contributed. However, complexity of tax regulations is perceived as more troublesome than rate of the  tax, the study said.
The study also found entrepreneurs perceived the three biggest economic risks for Bangladesh in the coming years as rapid,

sustained inflation (25 percent), a debt crisis (22 percent), and severe commodity price shocks and volatility (22 percent).

The three biggest social risks they pointed out were high cost-of-living crisis (51 percent), employment and livelihood crisis (19

percent), and infectious diseases (8 percent).

They also assessed digital inequality and failure of cyber security measures as the top technological risks and human-made

environmental damage and natural disasters as the biggest environmental risks.

The think tank has urged the government to plan and implement a series of policies and strategies to address these risks and

deliver long-term competitiveness to businesses.

Despite sporadic improvements, institutional inefficiencies have also made things harder for businesses, the CPD said. It pushed for

major reforms to public institutions for better transparency, accountability, and efficiency, and recommended that the major

political parties should commit to such reforms in the upcoming election.

The government should also focus on improving the efficiency of infrastructure, which is showing some positive changes from the

substantial investments in the past decade, CPD said.

The finance sector must undergo a major overhaul, including amendments to      the Banking Company Act, lifting the cap on

lending rate, transparency in outstanding loans and effective oversight by regulators, it said.

It also suggested stronger regulatory oversight, proper corporate governance practices, and instilling of corporate ethics. Human

capital development should become a mainstream activity and it should evaluate its 'digital Bangladesh' initiatives thoroughly to

identify its strengths, weaknesses, and issues, it said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DSE ends mixed, CSE edges up amid volatility
Italy's Eni signs $8b gas deal as Meloni visits Libya
Iodised salt rules being framed to enforce at marketing level
‘BD needs expanding private sector role to meet challenges’
IBBL holds sub-branches business development confce
Corruption still biggest barrier to business: CPD study
Mercantile Bank opens Badda and Lalbagh sub-branch
4-day Turkish food, health fairs starts in Lakshmipur's Ramganj


Latest News
Trump kicks off 2024 US presidential campaign
US Embassy hosts first university fair in Chattogram
Toddler dies after falling into water bucket in city
IMF likely to approve $4.5b loan package for Bangladesh on Monday
Bangladesh business environment deteriorated in 2022: CPD
Bangladesh expects more large scale investment from Japan: Tipu
Child drowns in pond in Patuakhali
US Secretary of State Blinken starts Middle East tour
AKM Nazmul Hasan made BGB DG
Engage children in creative activities, President urges parents
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent results on February 8
3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting, says police
Two Japanese children to stay in mother's custody
Bangladesh balances in maintaining ties with India and China: FM
Awami League men thronging at Rajshahi rally venue
PM Sheikh Hasina in Rajshahi
Gatco graft case: Hearing against Khaleda, 14 others on Mar 14
41 killed as bus catches fire after falling into ravine in Pakistan
24 killed as bus plunges off cliff in Peru
Stock market gained over Tk 10,185 crore capital last week
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft