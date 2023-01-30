Mercantile Bank opens Badda and Lalbagh sub-branch

Mercantile Bank Ltd inaugurated 'Badda sub-branch' and 'Lalbagh-sub branch' in Dhaka on Sunday to provide easy banking services



to customers.



Bank Chairman Morshed Alam M.P, launched the sub- branches on virtual platform as the chief guest, says a press release.

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank delivered opening speech. M. Amanullah, Chairman, Risk



Management Committee was present in Lalbag sub-branch as special guest and M. A. Khan Belal, Chairman, Mercantile bank



Securities Limited was present in Badda sub- branch as special guest.



Shah Habibul Haque, Managing Director of Planet Group, was present in Badda Upashakha while Abul Khair Mehmood, sponsor



director of the City Bank Ltd, Md. Baker Hossain, Managing Director of Fardin Group and leading businessman Hafiz Harun, CIP



were present in Lalbag upashakha opening as special guests.



Mati Ul Hasan, AMD, Md. Zakir Hossain, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed and Hasne Alam, DMDs, Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, CFO of the



bank, Ashim Kumar Saha, Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid and Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, SEVPs and Abu Asghar G. Haruni, Company



Secretary were among others connected virtually in the opening ceremony. The Zonal Heads, HOBs and In-charges of the sub



branches were also connected virtually.

