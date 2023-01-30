Video
Mercantile Bank opens Badda and Lalbagh sub-branch

Published : Monday, 30 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Ltd inaugurated 'Badda sub-branch' and 'Lalbagh-sub branch' in Dhaka on Sunday to provide easy banking services

to customers.

Bank Chairman Morshed Alam M.P, launched the sub- branches on virtual platform as the chief guest, says a press release.
Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank delivered opening speech. M. Amanullah, Chairman, Risk

Management Committee was present in Lalbag sub-branch as special guest and M. A. Khan Belal, Chairman, Mercantile bank

Securities Limited was present in Badda sub- branch as special guest.

Shah Habibul Haque, Managing Director of Planet Group, was present in Badda Upashakha while Abul Khair Mehmood, sponsor

director of the City Bank Ltd, Md. Baker Hossain, Managing Director of Fardin Group and leading businessman Hafiz Harun, CIP

were present in Lalbag upashakha opening as special guests.

Mati Ul Hasan, AMD, Md. Zakir Hossain, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed and Hasne Alam, DMDs, Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, CFO of the

bank, Ashim Kumar Saha, Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid and Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, SEVPs and Abu Asghar G. Haruni, Company

Secretary were among others connected virtually in the opening ceremony. The Zonal Heads, HOBs and In-charges of the sub

branches were also connected virtually.


