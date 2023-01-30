Video
4-day Turkish food, health fairs starts in Lakshmipur's Ramganj

Published : Monday, 30 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Business Desk

A four-day Turkish food fair and free healthcare camp has started in Lakshmipur's Ramganj on Thursday, says a press release.
Smart Foundation, a public welfare organization of Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd., the official distributor of Japanese world-renowned

brand Sony in Bangladesh and the country's leading company in the electronics and information technology sector, and the

International Fraternity Association of Turkey (IFA) have jointly organized this event at the premises of Smart Academy located in

Norimpur of Ramganj Upazila.

This Turkish food fair and free healthcare camp which started on January 26 will continue till January 29.

Turkish Food Fair has a rich collection of delicious Turkish food including Turkey's famous Turkish Pizza, Burger, Biryani, Coffee,

Tauk Doner, Tauk Izgara, Tather, Baklava, Lukom, and other Turkish food packages. At the free healthcare camp, 10 renowned

doctors from Hisar Intercontinental Hospital of Turkey are present for providing free circumcision (Sunnat-E-Khatna) services to

1,600 pre-registered boys using modern technology in a bloodless and pain-free manner.

This four-day Turkish food fair and free health camp will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm everyday. The programme was inaugurated

on Thursday (January 26) at 11:00 am by releasing pigeons, the symbol of peace. Ramganj municipality mayor Bir Muktijoddha Abul

Khair Patwari was presented as the Chief Guest at the event, while Smart Foundation Managing Director Mohammad Zahirul Islam

was on the chair at the opening ceremony.

Ramganj Municipality Mayor Bir Muktijodha Abul Khair Patwari in his speech as the Chief Guest said, "Smart Technologies has

created a unique example today by delivering free modern healthcare to remote areas. Providing free healthcare to 1,600 people

together is undoubtedly a commendable initiative. Besides, by organizing the world-famous Turkish Food Fair in the rural

environment, the people here have been given an opportunity to get acquainted with the global culture."

Managing Director of Smart Foundation Mohammad Zahirul Islam said, "For the second time in a row, we are providing free

circumcision services in remote areas by organizing health camps. We hope that we will be able to provide this facility regularly in

the future. Also, if other capable individuals or organizations of the country like us all participate in public interest activities from

their positions, then it will be possible to build a smart Bangladesh very easily."


