Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 January, 2023, 3:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Book highlights pioneering Entrepreneurs’ life-stories

Published : Monday, 30 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7
Business Desk

In a unique event to honor business leaders of Bangladesh, twelve first generation entrepreneurs, the pioneers of business from

undivided India moving on to East Pakistan and to independent Bangladesh, with their businesses still running strong, were

handpicked to be presented to the people through a book.

The solemn launch occasion of 'Pathikrit Udyoktader Jeebon sangram' (The Life Stories of Struggles of Pioneering Entrepreneurs),

edited by the Chairman of Daffodil Group, Dr Md Sabur Khan, was done in the presence of the families of these entrepreneurs along

with one of them who is still going strong, at Daffodil Smart City, located in Ashulia, Savar recently, says a press release.

The only surviving entrepreneur of these twelve, founder of ACI group, Anis Ud Dowla (the only other surviving entrepreneur, Syed

Manzur Elahi of the Apex group, is indisposed), called it a distinctive initiative, and noted that no one has monopoly of wisdom and

anyone can evolve to be a fore-ranking entrepreneur or institution-builder, for which lifelong learning is needed.

He underlined that ACI was the first company in BD with ISO certification. It upheld the values of quality, customer focus,

innovation, fairness and continuous improvement. It is a local company with an MNC culture and outlook and initiated its business

first through exports of world class footwear and then came to the domestic market. His one major success formula has been

complete delegation of authority and clearly defined responsibility at every level, with full autonomy for the senior executive to

exploit his full potential. He noted, "I learn every day even till this day. You must love deeply the work you do. Never do the same

thing twice exactly the same way."

Two distinguished economists and thought-leaders of BD today also participated in this significant event: Debopriya Bhattacharjee

and former Bangladesh Bank Governor Salauddin Ahmed.

Bhattacharya lauded the twelve inspirational stories in this volume and noted that this must go into the educational curriculum to

bring it to the younger generation the stories of how homegrown entrepreneurs have evolved from the scratch, or received

resources by inheritance, while some acquired ailing firms and turned them around remarkably, and some started first with exports

to create higher standards.

He explained that traditional economics talks about a linear movement from agriculture to manufacturing to services. But today, BD

is witnessing a phase of premature de-industrialization with services evolving fast and contributing almost half of the GDP of the

nation, and agriculture declining yielding place to manufacturing, which thanks mainly to the textiles sector, has already crossed

25% of the GDP. Role of the 12 entrepreneurs has been seminal in this unique transition within the economy.

He found the common message in everyone's life-story: they worked from their heart doing community outreach long before

corporate social responsibility or CSR was a buzzword; and for them corporate ethics was the name of the game. They have left a

legacy of institutions built on values for building the nation.

Carrying forward the story of CSR, economist Dr. Salauddin Ahmed, the chief guest of the morning, noted that education and health

are must areas of CSR of these enterprises today.

He urged the publishers to bring it out as case-studies in English too for global consumption, and also have a future edition on the

success stories of rural micro and small businesses.

Chairperson of Desh group, Rokeya Quder, wife of the Desh founder, Md Nurul Quder, strongly noted that education is important

and her law degree stood her in good stead even in her business. She urged all present to complete their education and continue

learning even in business.

Anwar Group chief, Maminur Anwar, who attended in spite of not being fully well, saluted the efforts telling that the industrial and

economic history and roots of BD have been documented through it. "I felt like walking through the last seven decades of East

Pakistan to BD as I entered the campus due to the displays all around. DIU will get into league of Purdue or Harvard in South Asia

with time," he noted.

The PRAN group chief, Ahsan Khan Chaudhary, recounted how his father, the founder of PRAN group, Maj Gen (Retd) Amjad Khan

Chaudhary, set personal examples to make the team inspired. Repeating their corporate mission to create dignity through profitable

business, he lauded the celebration of great business endeavors and success through the book and the event.

The editor of the book and the Chairman of the Daffodil Group, Dr Md Sabur Khan, speaking towards the end, noted that there shall

be more value additions in the book. And urged the families of the twelve pioneering entrepreneurs of BD to keep contributing

many anecdotes, references, pictures, videos and links so that these can be shared in an organized fashion in DIU Forum, which is

among the five most visited forums online among all universities of the world.

The book also tells the stories of AK Khan of Khan group, AC Abdur Rahim, founder of Rahimafrooz BD Ltd, Samson H Chaudhary,

founder of Square group, Abdul Monem of Abdul Monem Ltd, Syed ManzurElahi of Apex Group, Latifur Rahman of Transcom Ltd,

apart from that of the Ispahani group.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DSE ends mixed, CSE edges up amid volatility
Italy's Eni signs $8b gas deal as Meloni visits Libya
Iodised salt rules being framed to enforce at marketing level
‘BD needs expanding private sector role to meet challenges’
IBBL holds sub-branches business development confce
Corruption still biggest barrier to business: CPD study
Mercantile Bank opens Badda and Lalbagh sub-branch
4-day Turkish food, health fairs starts in Lakshmipur's Ramganj


Latest News
Trump kicks off 2024 US presidential campaign
US Embassy hosts first university fair in Chattogram
Toddler dies after falling into water bucket in city
IMF likely to approve $4.5b loan package for Bangladesh on Monday
Bangladesh business environment deteriorated in 2022: CPD
Bangladesh expects more large scale investment from Japan: Tipu
Child drowns in pond in Patuakhali
US Secretary of State Blinken starts Middle East tour
AKM Nazmul Hasan made BGB DG
Engage children in creative activities, President urges parents
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent results on February 8
3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting, says police
Two Japanese children to stay in mother's custody
Bangladesh balances in maintaining ties with India and China: FM
Awami League men thronging at Rajshahi rally venue
PM Sheikh Hasina in Rajshahi
Gatco graft case: Hearing against Khaleda, 14 others on Mar 14
41 killed as bus catches fire after falling into ravine in Pakistan
24 killed as bus plunges off cliff in Peru
Stock market gained over Tk 10,185 crore capital last week
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft