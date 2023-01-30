Book highlights pioneering Entrepreneurs’ life-stories

In a unique event to honor business leaders of Bangladesh, twelve first generation entrepreneurs, the pioneers of business from



undivided India moving on to East Pakistan and to independent Bangladesh, with their businesses still running strong, were



handpicked to be presented to the people through a book.



The solemn launch occasion of 'Pathikrit Udyoktader Jeebon sangram' (The Life Stories of Struggles of Pioneering Entrepreneurs),



edited by the Chairman of Daffodil Group, Dr Md Sabur Khan, was done in the presence of the families of these entrepreneurs along



with one of them who is still going strong, at Daffodil Smart City, located in Ashulia, Savar recently.



The only surviving entrepreneur of these twelve, founder of ACI group, Anis Ud Dowla (the only other surviving entrepreneur, Syed



Manzur Elahi of the Apex group, is indisposed), called it a distinctive initiative, and noted that no one has monopoly of wisdom and



anyone can evolve to be a fore-ranking entrepreneur or institution-builder, for which lifelong learning is needed.



He underlined that ACI was the first company in BD with ISO certification. It upheld the values of quality, customer focus,



innovation, fairness and continuous improvement. It is a local company with an MNC culture and outlook and initiated its business



first through exports of world class footwear and then came to the domestic market. His one major success formula has been



complete delegation of authority and clearly defined responsibility at every level, with full autonomy for the senior executive to



exploit his full potential. He noted, "I learn every day even till this day. You must love deeply the work you do. Never do the same



thing twice exactly the same way."



Two distinguished economists and thought-leaders of BD today also participated in this significant event: Debopriya Bhattacharjee



and former Bangladesh Bank Governor Salauddin Ahmed.



Bhattacharya lauded the twelve inspirational stories in this volume and noted that this must go into the educational curriculum to



bring it to the younger generation the stories of how homegrown entrepreneurs have evolved from the scratch, or received



resources by inheritance, while some acquired ailing firms and turned them around remarkably, and some started first with exports



to create higher standards.



He explained that traditional economics talks about a linear movement from agriculture to manufacturing to services. But today, BD



is witnessing a phase of premature de-industrialization with services evolving fast and contributing almost half of the GDP of the



nation, and agriculture declining yielding place to manufacturing, which thanks mainly to the textiles sector, has already crossed



25% of the GDP. Role of the 12 entrepreneurs has been seminal in this unique transition within the economy.



He found the common message in everyone's life-story: they worked from their heart doing community outreach long before



corporate social responsibility or CSR was a buzzword; and for them corporate ethics was the name of the game. They have left a



legacy of institutions built on values for building the nation.



Carrying forward the story of CSR, economist Dr. Salauddin Ahmed, the chief guest of the morning, noted that education and health



are must areas of CSR of these enterprises today.



He urged the publishers to bring it out as case-studies in English too for global consumption, and also have a future edition on the



success stories of rural micro and small businesses.



Chairperson of Desh group, Rokeya Quder, wife of the Desh founder, Md Nurul Quder, strongly noted that education is important



and her law degree stood her in good stead even in her business. She urged all present to complete their education and continue



learning even in business.



Anwar Group chief, Maminur Anwar, who attended in spite of not being fully well, saluted the efforts telling that the industrial and



economic history and roots of BD have been documented through it. "I felt like walking through the last seven decades of East



Pakistan to BD as I entered the campus due to the displays all around. DIU will get into league of Purdue or Harvard in South Asia



with time," he noted.



The PRAN group chief, Ahsan Khan Chaudhary, recounted how his father, the founder of PRAN group, Maj Gen (Retd) Amjad Khan



Chaudhary, set personal examples to make the team inspired. Repeating their corporate mission to create dignity through profitable



business, he lauded the celebration of great business endeavors and success through the book and the event.



The editor of the book and the Chairman of the Daffodil Group, Dr Md Sabur Khan, speaking towards the end, noted that there shall



be more value additions in the book. And urged the families of the twelve pioneering entrepreneurs of BD to keep contributing



many anecdotes, references, pictures, videos and links so that these can be shared in an organized fashion in DIU Forum, which is



among the five most visited forums online among all universities of the world.



The book also tells the stories of AK Khan of Khan group, AC Abdur Rahim, founder of Rahimafrooz BD Ltd, Samson H Chaudhary,



founder of Square group, Abdul Monem of Abdul Monem Ltd, Syed ManzurElahi of Apex Group, Latifur Rahman of Transcom Ltd,



apart from that of the Ispahani group.



