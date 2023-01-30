Video
Monday, 30 January, 2023
Business

BD esports industry potent for growth, development

Published : Monday, 30 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Esports, also popular as electronic sports, is the competitive play of video games that can include organized, multiplayer

competitions played professionally or casually, taking place online and offline.

Esports often have players, teams, and leagues and can be broadcasted on television or streaming platforms. The names -  League of

Legends, Dota 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Fortnite, Call of Duty, FIFA, NFL and many more - are among the top ones

trending among gamers across the world.

One may think of esports as the kid in the block in the gaming neighbourhood. But the scenario is quite the opposite in reality. For

a reference, the first official video game competition happened to take place on October 19, 1972, and the prize of the competition

was a one-year subscription to Rolling Stone Magazine, and the game played was Spacewar .

Since that event, esports never had to lack supporters, enthusiasts, or participants. Over the past decade, esports has earned its

position as one of the most thriving industries in the world, esport industry sources said.

Esports became popular around the world owing to a variety of reasons. One major reason behind this is the growth of the internet,

which has made it easy for people to connect and compete with each other online.

There are different ways to participate in esports, including online tournaments, leagues, LAN tournaments, and sponsored

professional teams. However, as esports is still an evolving industry, the ways to participate may vary depending on the game and

the region.

The esports gaming industry in Bangladesh is still relatively small and in its nascent stage. However, it has the potential to grow

significantly in the future. There are a number of factors that could bolster the growth of this industry in Bangladesh. One of the

main drivers is the increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones in the country, making it easier for people to access and

play online games. Additionally, the rising popularity of esports globally has also helped to raise awareness of the industry in

Bangladesh.


