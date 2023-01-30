Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 January, 2023, 3:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Expressions Ltd celebrates its 30th anniversary

Published : Monday, 30 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7
Business Desk

Expressions Ltd, one of the country's leading advertising agencies, celebrated its 30th anniversary.

On this occasion, Expressions organized a celebration programme at Back CDM located in Rajendrapur recently, says a press release.
More than half a hundred employees of Expressions attended the two-day event. The Annual General Meeting started at 10.00 am

with the collective singing of the National Anthem.

In the meeting, the heads of various departments shared the details of the financial year 2022-23. In the afternoon, the employees

of the organization participated in various sports including cricket, table-tennis. And in the evening, cultural programs were

organized. After music, acting, dance, and poetry recitation, prizes were distributed among the winners.

Ramendu Majamder, Managing Director and Chairman of the organization was present on the occasion. He said, after three

decades, Expressions Limited has established itself as a reputable company. From the moment of birth, we have been holding the

spirit of freedom, country, soil, and people. We, Expressions, are delighted and proud to have created the official logo for the recent

Golden Jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh.

Expressions Limited was established in 1993, with the conviction to achieve excellence in advertising by combining international

communication strategies with local culture. Expressions does all kinds of event, activation, media solution, and digital

communication to provide 360? solutions in ATL, BTL, digital, and OTT platforms for brand creation, marketing, and development

communication, from the creation of audio, video, and print ads to any event, activation, media solution. Over the past three

decades, Expressions has earned trust by successfully working with domestic and multinational corporate organizations and various

government, private, and international development organizations like Dabur Bangladesh, Pertex Beverage Ltd., ACI Ltd., Bengal

Group, Anwar Group, IFIC Bank Ltd., Navana LPG Ltd., Igloo Ice Cream, Lavello Ice Cream, Savoy Ice Cream, TVS Motor, Superstar

Group, PRAN-RFL, Prime Minister's Office, A2I, Information and Communication Technology Division, Ministry of Posts and

Telecommunications, Forest Department, Directorate of Family Planning, Directorate of Primary Education, BRTA, DCC, World Bank,

UNICEF, Save the Children, UNDP, USAID, US Embassy, TIB, Marie Stopes, Stop Tobacco Bangladesh, BRAC, ILO, IOM, Wildlife

Protection, EPI, etc.

Expressions Limited starts its official activities every morning by singing the National Anthem collectively.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DSE ends mixed, CSE edges up amid volatility
Italy's Eni signs $8b gas deal as Meloni visits Libya
Iodised salt rules being framed to enforce at marketing level
‘BD needs expanding private sector role to meet challenges’
IBBL holds sub-branches business development confce
Corruption still biggest barrier to business: CPD study
Mercantile Bank opens Badda and Lalbagh sub-branch
4-day Turkish food, health fairs starts in Lakshmipur's Ramganj


Latest News
Trump kicks off 2024 US presidential campaign
US Embassy hosts first university fair in Chattogram
Toddler dies after falling into water bucket in city
IMF likely to approve $4.5b loan package for Bangladesh on Monday
Bangladesh business environment deteriorated in 2022: CPD
Bangladesh expects more large scale investment from Japan: Tipu
Child drowns in pond in Patuakhali
US Secretary of State Blinken starts Middle East tour
AKM Nazmul Hasan made BGB DG
Engage children in creative activities, President urges parents
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent results on February 8
3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting, says police
Two Japanese children to stay in mother's custody
Bangladesh balances in maintaining ties with India and China: FM
Awami League men thronging at Rajshahi rally venue
PM Sheikh Hasina in Rajshahi
Gatco graft case: Hearing against Khaleda, 14 others on Mar 14
41 killed as bus catches fire after falling into ravine in Pakistan
24 killed as bus plunges off cliff in Peru
Stock market gained over Tk 10,185 crore capital last week
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft