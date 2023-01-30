Expressions Ltd celebrates its 30th anniversary

Expressions Ltd, one of the country's leading advertising agencies, celebrated its 30th anniversary.



On this occasion, Expressions organized a celebration programme at Back CDM located in Rajendrapur recently, says a press release.

More than half a hundred employees of Expressions attended the two-day event. The Annual General Meeting started at 10.00 am



with the collective singing of the National Anthem.



In the meeting, the heads of various departments shared the details of the financial year 2022-23. In the afternoon, the employees



of the organization participated in various sports including cricket, table-tennis. And in the evening, cultural programs were



organized. After music, acting, dance, and poetry recitation, prizes were distributed among the winners.



Ramendu Majamder, Managing Director and Chairman of the organization was present on the occasion. He said, after three



decades, Expressions Limited has established itself as a reputable company. From the moment of birth, we have been holding the



spirit of freedom, country, soil, and people. We, Expressions, are delighted and proud to have created the official logo for the recent



Golden Jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh.



Expressions Limited was established in 1993, with the conviction to achieve excellence in advertising by combining international



communication strategies with local culture. Expressions does all kinds of event, activation, media solution, and digital



communication to provide 360? solutions in ATL, BTL, digital, and OTT platforms for brand creation, marketing, and development



communication, from the creation of audio, video, and print ads to any event, activation, media solution. Over the past three



decades, Expressions has earned trust by successfully working with domestic and multinational corporate organizations and various



government, private, and international development organizations like Dabur Bangladesh, Pertex Beverage Ltd., ACI Ltd., Bengal



Group, Anwar Group, IFIC Bank Ltd., Navana LPG Ltd., Igloo Ice Cream, Lavello Ice Cream, Savoy Ice Cream, TVS Motor, Superstar



Group, PRAN-RFL, Prime Minister's Office, A2I, Information and Communication Technology Division, Ministry of Posts and



Telecommunications, Forest Department, Directorate of Family Planning, Directorate of Primary Education, BRTA, DCC, World Bank,



UNICEF, Save the Children, UNDP, USAID, US Embassy, TIB, Marie Stopes, Stop Tobacco Bangladesh, BRAC, ILO, IOM, Wildlife



Protection, EPI, etc.



Expressions Limited starts its official activities every morning by singing the National Anthem collectively.



