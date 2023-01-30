Video
Monday, 30 January, 2023
ACCA BD, BUP to develop skilled accountants

Published : Monday, 30 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6
Business Desk

Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) and ACCA Bangladesh have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently to

facilitate mutually beneficial collaborations for the students of BUP.

The MoU was signed with three departments respectively under the Faculty of Business Studies (FBS) which are - the Department of

Finance and Banking, Accounting and BBA General, says a press release.

The Vice Chancellor, Major General Md Mahbub-Ul Alam, Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain, Dean of

Faculty of Business Studies Brigadier General Md Moazzem Hossain and Respected Chairman and faculty members of the

departments were present during the ceremony.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain stated in this occasion, "ACCA has provided reliable professional

certifications for accountants for many years. I hope this MoU between BUP and ACCA will prove to be a major contributor of

providing competent accounting professionals to the country".

Prawma Tapashi Khan FCCA, Country Head of ACCA Bangladesh were accompanied by Ms Maisha Nanjiba Musa and Ms Syeda Sadia

Afroze. Ms. Prawma Tapashi Khan FCCA said, "'This partnership will open new horizons to both organizations in developing the

rightly skilled finance and accounting professionals the world needs".

This partnership will provide BUP students with opportunities to gain knowledge and skills that are essential to excel in the

accounting profession. This is a big step towards associating with the students of BUP and promoting the accounting profession at

large.


