ACCA BD, BUP to develop skilled accountants

Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) and ACCA Bangladesh have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently to



facilitate mutually beneficial collaborations for the students of BUP.



The MoU was signed with three departments respectively under the Faculty of Business Studies (FBS) which are - the Department of



Finance and Banking, Accounting and BBA General, says a press release.



The Vice Chancellor, Major General Md Mahbub-Ul Alam, Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain, Dean of



Faculty of Business Studies Brigadier General Md Moazzem Hossain and Respected Chairman and faculty members of the



departments were present during the ceremony.



Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain stated in this occasion, "ACCA has provided reliable professional



certifications for accountants for many years. I hope this MoU between BUP and ACCA will prove to be a major contributor of



providing competent accounting professionals to the country".



Prawma Tapashi Khan FCCA, Country Head of ACCA Bangladesh were accompanied by Ms Maisha Nanjiba Musa and Ms Syeda Sadia



Afroze. Ms. Prawma Tapashi Khan FCCA said, "'This partnership will open new horizons to both organizations in developing the



rightly skilled finance and accounting professionals the world needs".



This partnership will provide BUP students with opportunities to gain knowledge and skills that are essential to excel in the



accounting profession. This is a big step towards associating with the students of BUP and promoting the accounting profession at



large.

