Regional phase of bKash-Biggan Chinta science festival ends

Published : Monday, 30 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Business Desk

After Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Rajshahi and Rangpur, 'bKash-Biggan Chinta Science Festival 2022' has been held in Khulna and

Barishal divisions.

More than 700 students from 40 schools showcased science projects, participated in quiz competition, science lecture, robot

exhibition, science magic, etc there. With this, regional phase of the science festival ends with participation of around3,000

students. Next, the grand finale will be held in Dhaka in February, says a press release.

Participating students from Khulna and Barishal divisions displayed55 science projects at the festivals jointly organised by bKash

and science-based monthly magazine Biggan Chinta. In each of the festivals, top ten science projects by the young scientists from

lower-secondary and secondary levels were awarded. Top 10 winners from each level of quiz competition were also awarded there.
In this year's science festival, students from around 250 schools across the country have displayed a total of 254 innovative projects.
Khulna University Pro Vice-Chancellor Mosammat Hosne Ara inaugurated the program by hoisting the national flag and festival flag

along with singing the national anthem at Saint Joseph's High School in Khulna. Alfred Ranjit Mondal, Headmaster of the school was

present at the time.

Likewise, Dr. Md. Sadequl Arefin, Vice-Chancellor of Barisal University inaugurated the science festival in Barisal at the A.R.S. Girls'

High School. At that time, Md. Anwar Hossain, headmaster of the school was present. bKash EVP and Head of Regulatory and

Corporate Affairs Humayun Kabir and Biggan Chinta Executive Editor Abul Basar were present at both these events.

Starting in 2019, bKash and Biggan Chinta have been organizing the science festival to inspire students across the country to learn

and practise science with the slogan 'Biggan-e Bikash'. In continuation, the science festival of 2022 was kicked off in Dhaka. Then

the regional phase has been held in seven divisions of the country. Next, the national level final round will be organized in the

capital again.


