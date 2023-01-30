Southeast Bank holds Business, Policy, Planning  Confce

Recently Southeast Bank Ltd organized "Business Policy and Planning Conference" to evaluate the business position of the Bank, says



a press release.



Alamgir Kabir, Chairman of the Bank, Duluma Ahmed, Vice-Chairperson, Board of Directors- M. Maniruz Zaman Khan (Nominated by



Bay Leasing and Investment Ltd.), Nasir Uddin Ahmed, Director and Chairman of Risk Management Committee, Md. Rafiqul Islam



(Nominated by Asia Insurance Ltd.), Anjuman Ara Shahid (Nominated by Single Click IT Solution (Pvt.) Ltd.), Syed Sajedul Karim,



Independent Director and Chairman of Audit Committee and Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hussain, Managing Director (Current Charge)



attended the Bank's conference.



Divisional Heads of the Head Office of the Bank, all Regional Heads, all Head of Branches and Uposhakhas, In-charges of Offshore



banking unit participated in the conference.



The members of the Board of Directors of Southeast Bank Limited reviewed the overall progress of the bank and formulated the



overall strategic business policy and plan for the year 2023. In the conference, they discussed the Bank's various successful business



initiatives and last year's achievements in detail. They also discussed the future planning of the Bank and expressed their collective



commitment towards making a successful journey in future to take the Bank to a new heights.



