Monday, 30 January, 2023, 3:43 AM
IFIC Bank honours employees’ meritorious children

Published : Monday, 30 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Desk

Meritorious children of IFIC Bank employees were felicitated in recognition of outstanding results in secondary and higher

secondary and equivalent O-level, A-level examinations. On this occasion, an informal event was organized at IFIC Tower on

Saturday, says a press release.

Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Bank, Shah A. Sarwar, who was present as the chief guest of the program, presented

awards and certificates to the meritorious students.

Deputy Managing Director  Shah Md. Moinuddin,  Nurul Hasnat,  Geetank Devdevip Dutta, Head of Human Resource Department  K.

A. R. M. Mustafa Kamal along with other senior officials and family members of the invited awardees were also present at the event.
Due to the global corona epidemic, this award was suspended for the past three years. This year the reception was given to the

students who passed in the academic year of 2019, 2020 and 2021.


