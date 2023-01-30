IFIC Bank honours employees’ meritorious children

Meritorious children of IFIC Bank employees were felicitated in recognition of outstanding results in secondary and higher



secondary and equivalent O-level, A-level examinations. On this occasion, an informal event was organized at IFIC Tower on



Saturday, says a press release.



Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Bank, Shah A. Sarwar, who was present as the chief guest of the program, presented



awards and certificates to the meritorious students.



Deputy Managing Director Shah Md. Moinuddin, Nurul Hasnat, Geetank Devdevip Dutta, Head of Human Resource Department K.



A. R. M. Mustafa Kamal along with other senior officials and family members of the invited awardees were also present at the event.

Due to the global corona epidemic, this award was suspended for the past three years. This year the reception was given to the



students who passed in the academic year of 2019, 2020 and 2021.



