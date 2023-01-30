IFIL holds Annual Business Conference

The Annual Business Conference of Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) was held at its Head Office on Sunday.



IFIL Chairman Hossain Mahmud, Vice Chairman K. B. M. Moin Uddin Chisty, Executive Committee Chairman Abul Quasem Haider,



Audit Committee Chairman A. K. M. Shahidul Haque, Directors Mostanser Billa, Afzalur Rahman and Independent Director Irteza



Reza Chowdhury were present at the meeting.



Mohammed Mosharaf Hossain, Managing Director & CEO of IFIL presided over the meeting. Senior executives, divisional heads of



Head Office and branch managers attended the meeting.



