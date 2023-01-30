Video
Monday, 30 January, 2023
Business

IFIL holds Annual Business Conference

Published : Monday, 30 January, 2023
Business Desk

The Annual Business Conference of Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) was held at its Head Office on Sunday.

IFIL Chairman Hossain Mahmud, Vice Chairman K. B. M. Moin Uddin Chisty, Executive Committee Chairman Abul Quasem Haider,

Audit Committee Chairman A. K. M. Shahidul Haque, Directors Mostanser Billa, Afzalur Rahman and Independent Director Irteza

Reza Chowdhury were present at the meeting.

Mohammed Mosharaf Hossain, Managing Director & CEO of IFIL presided over the meeting. Senior executives, divisional heads of

Head Office and branch managers attended the meeting.


