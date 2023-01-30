Video
Monday, 30 January, 2023, 3:43 AM
Home Business

Industries Minister hands over ICT awards

Published : Monday, 30 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun MP at a recent gala event held at Le Méridien Dhaka awarded individuals and

organizations for their contributions in the development of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry.

The event - the 7th "The Daily Star ICT Awards" - was supported by BRAC Bank & Daffodil International University and enlightened

by Bangladesh Association of Software & Information Services (BASIS), Le Méridien Dhaka is the hospitality partner for the event.
Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director & CEO, BRAC Bank Limited, Md. Sabur Khan, Chairman, Daffodil International University

(DIU) & Daffodil Family, Russell T. Ahmed, President, Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) and The

Daily Star Editor and Publisher Mahfuz Anam were present at the event, says a press release.

Winners were selected in six categories: Categories
    
Digital Commerce of the Year 2022 won - ShareTrip Limited, ICT Startup of the Year 2022 - iFarmer, ICT Solution Provider of the

Year 2022 (International Market Focus) - BJIT Group, ICT Solution Provider of the Year 2022 (Local Market Focus)    - Digicon

Technologies Limited, ICT Business person of the Year 2022- Moynul Haque Siddiqui, Chairman, [email protected], ICT Pioneer - Late

Luna Shamsuddoha


