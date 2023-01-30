|
Industries Minister hands over ICT awards
|
Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun MP at a recent gala event held at Le Méridien Dhaka awarded individuals and
organizations for their contributions in the development of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry.
The event - the 7th "The Daily Star ICT Awards" - was supported by BRAC Bank & Daffodil International University and enlightened
by Bangladesh Association of Software & Information Services (BASIS), Le Méridien Dhaka is the hospitality partner for the event.
Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director & CEO, BRAC Bank Limited, Md. Sabur Khan, Chairman, Daffodil International University
(DIU) & Daffodil Family, Russell T. Ahmed, President, Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) and The
Daily Star Editor and Publisher Mahfuz Anam were present at the event, says a press release.
Winners were selected in six categories: Categories
Digital Commerce of the Year 2022 won - ShareTrip Limited, ICT Startup of the Year 2022 - iFarmer, ICT Solution Provider of the
Year 2022 (International Market Focus) - BJIT Group, ICT Solution Provider of the Year 2022 (Local Market Focus) - Digicon
Technologies Limited, ICT Business person of the Year 2022- Moynul Haque Siddiqui, Chairman, [email protected], ICT Pioneer - Late
Luna Shamsuddoha