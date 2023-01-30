BRAC Bank launches premium banking service for SME clients

BRAC Bank has launched the country's first dedicated Premium Banking proposition, styled 'Borenno' for SME customers. As an



SME-focused bank, BRAC Bank strives to provide comprehensive banking products and services designed specifically for SMEs, says a



press release.



SMEs account for more than 25% of our country's GDP, but they are often not given preferential treatment by the bank. To promote



the SME entrepreneurship spirit, 'Borenno' will be a flagbearer service for SME entrepreneurs.



The proposition will bring SME customers under the umbrella of Premium Banking services, giving high-value customers



unrestricted privileges and exclusive perks.



'Borenno' is a bundle of services for SME priority customers with specialized banking services to fulfil their needs and choices.



Customers will get priority service in all aspects; deposits, lending, general banking services, etc.



Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director and CEO, BRAC Bank, formally launched the new service at the bank's Head Office in Dhaka



on January 19, 2023. Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director and Head of SME Banking; M Masud Rana FCA, Deputy



Managing Director and CFO; Md. Mahiul Islam, Head of Retail Banking; Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, Head of Branches; and senior



officials of the bank were present.



Through this best-in-class banking experience, SME customers will enjoy a dedicated Relationship Manager, lounge service, Bearer's



privilege card, lifestyle offers, airport lounge facility, Call Center preferential service, and Annual complimentary health check-ups at



the country's top hospitals.



Commenting on the country's first Premium Banking service for SME customers, Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director and CEO,



BRAC Bank, said: "As an SME-focused bank, we are committed to providing comprehensive banking solutions to SME entrepreneurs.



Launch of 'Borenno' bears testimony to our strong focus on ensuring tailor-made services and cater to evolving needs of our SME



clientele."



"'Borenno' gives customers banking comfort, prestige and convenience and leads to accomplishments in their life. With Premium



Banking, the customers feel special and get the ultimate banking experience. Premium Banking will provide value to customers by



prudently managing their financial assets and advising them on investment and savings strategies. We believe this value-added



service will enable us to further help our valued customers prosper in their SME businesses as a trusted partner in progress," he



added.



