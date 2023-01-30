Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 January, 2023, 3:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BRAC Bank launches premium banking service for SME clients

Published : Monday, 30 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Desk

BRAC Bank has launched the country's first dedicated Premium Banking proposition, styled 'Borenno' for SME customers. As an

SME-focused bank, BRAC Bank strives to provide comprehensive banking products and services designed specifically for SMEs, says a

press release.

SMEs account for more than 25% of our country's GDP, but they are often not given preferential treatment by the bank. To promote

the SME entrepreneurship spirit, 'Borenno' will be a flagbearer service for SME entrepreneurs.

The proposition will bring SME customers under the umbrella of Premium Banking services, giving high-value customers

unrestricted privileges and exclusive perks.

'Borenno' is a bundle of services for SME priority customers with specialized banking services to fulfil their needs and choices.

Customers will get priority service in all aspects; deposits, lending, general banking services, etc.

Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director and CEO, BRAC Bank, formally launched the new service at the bank's Head Office in Dhaka

on January 19, 2023. Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director and Head of SME Banking; M Masud Rana FCA, Deputy

Managing Director and CFO; Md. Mahiul Islam, Head of Retail Banking; Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, Head of Branches; and senior

officials of the bank were present.

Through this best-in-class banking experience, SME customers will enjoy a dedicated Relationship Manager, lounge service, Bearer's

privilege card, lifestyle offers, airport lounge facility, Call Center preferential service, and Annual complimentary health check-ups at

the country's top hospitals.

Commenting on the country's first Premium Banking service for SME customers, Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director and CEO,

BRAC Bank, said: "As an SME-focused bank, we are committed to providing comprehensive banking solutions to SME entrepreneurs.

Launch of 'Borenno' bears testimony to our strong focus on ensuring tailor-made services and cater to evolving needs of our SME

clientele."

"'Borenno' gives customers banking comfort, prestige and convenience and leads to accomplishments in their life. With Premium

Banking, the customers feel special and get the ultimate banking experience. Premium Banking will provide value to customers by

prudently managing their financial assets and advising them on investment and savings strategies. We believe this value-added

service will enable us to further help our valued customers prosper in their SME businesses as a trusted partner in progress," he

added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DSE ends mixed, CSE edges up amid volatility
Italy's Eni signs $8b gas deal as Meloni visits Libya
Iodised salt rules being framed to enforce at marketing level
‘BD needs expanding private sector role to meet challenges’
IBBL holds sub-branches business development confce
Corruption still biggest barrier to business: CPD study
Mercantile Bank opens Badda and Lalbagh sub-branch
4-day Turkish food, health fairs starts in Lakshmipur's Ramganj


Latest News
Trump kicks off 2024 US presidential campaign
US Embassy hosts first university fair in Chattogram
Toddler dies after falling into water bucket in city
IMF likely to approve $4.5b loan package for Bangladesh on Monday
Bangladesh business environment deteriorated in 2022: CPD
Bangladesh expects more large scale investment from Japan: Tipu
Child drowns in pond in Patuakhali
US Secretary of State Blinken starts Middle East tour
AKM Nazmul Hasan made BGB DG
Engage children in creative activities, President urges parents
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent results on February 8
3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting, says police
Two Japanese children to stay in mother's custody
Bangladesh balances in maintaining ties with India and China: FM
Awami League men thronging at Rajshahi rally venue
PM Sheikh Hasina in Rajshahi
Gatco graft case: Hearing against Khaleda, 14 others on Mar 14
41 killed as bus catches fire after falling into ravine in Pakistan
24 killed as bus plunges off cliff in Peru
Stock market gained over Tk 10,185 crore capital last week
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft