Monday, 30 January, 2023, 3:43 AM
Home Business

18 individuals, institutions get telecommunication award

Published : Monday, 30 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Correspondent

A total of 18 individuals and institutions won the maiden 'Posts and Telecommunication Award-2023' under 12 categories for their

outstanding contributions to different fields of the telecommunications sector.

Posts and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar handed over the award among the recipients at the concluding ceremony of

the three-day 'Digital Bangladesh Fair' at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) here on Saturday night,

according to a press release issued on Sunday.

Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Post, Telecommunication and Information Technology Ministry Rejwan

Ahammad Taufiq and Posts and Telecommunication Division Secretary Abu Hena Morshed Zaman were present at the function,

among others.

Of the total recipients, two got the award at the individual level while the remaining 16 received the award at the institutional or

team level.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the fair at the BICC through a video message on Thursday.  A total of 52 pavilions

and 77 stalls took part in the 'Digital Bangladesh Fair' this year.

The fair also featured eight seminars on the future excellence of digital technology and drawing and essay competitions for children.
Nagad wins Posts and Telecommunications Award: Nagad, a mobile financial service of Bangladesh Postal Department, has scooped

the "Posts and Telecommunications Award 2023" for its outstanding contribution to digital innovations in Bangladesh's mobile

financial service industry.  

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar handed over the award to Muhammad Solaiman, director of Corporate

Communications at Nagad, and Muhammad Zahidul Islam, head of Public Communications at Nagad.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said: "Nagad has brought about a revolution in the mobile financial market

through many customer-friendly innovations, especially its easy account opening process through e-KYC on smartphone or by

simply dialling *167# on basic phones."

"This mobile money service of the Postal Department has shown the innovative power that we are talking about. That is why we have

honoured it," he noted.

After receiving the award Muhammad Solaiman, director of Corporate Communications at Nagad, said, "Winning any award is a

matter of great pride. It also is an achievement for the entire country. Nagad always wants to stay beside people with new

customer-centric innovations and affordable services."

"On behalf of the Nagad family, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Posts and Telecommunications Division for recognising our

work towards making people's daily life easy," he added.

Posts and Telecommunications Secretary Abu Hena Morshed Zaman presided over the concluding ceremony of the three-day "Digital

Bangladesh Mela 2023", while BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder and Rezwan Ahamed Taufiq, MP, and member of the

Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Post, Telecommunications and Information Technology Ministry, were present at the

event as special guests.

Alongside stalls of different organisations, there was an attractive stall of Nagad at the fair. People of different strata thronged the

stall and enquired about different features and services of Nagad. What really attracted many visitors was an opportunity to play VR

football game there.  

The Posts and Telecommunications Division introduced the Posts and Telecommunications Award 2023 this year for the first time.

Nagad was conferred the award in recognition of its introduction of advanced technologies in improving MFS services. Nagad's

success highlights its continuous innovation and people-centric products and services only in four years of its journey.



