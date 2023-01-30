Japan will stand by Bangladesh after its LDC graduation: Envoy

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori said Japanese government gives Bangladesh more importance in trade,



investment and economic development. After the country's LDC graduation in 2026, Japan will stand by Bangladesh's side.

He said Japan is keen to further increase economic relations with Bangladesh and it is forming a joint working group with



government officials and experts to determine the steps to be taken to sign Japan-Bangladesh Economic Partnership Agreement



(EPA).



IWAMA Kiminori said, if Bangladesh also forms a group with similar skilled officers and experts, the work will be much easier. It can



proceed in the right direction. He said Bangladesh has started preparing to face challenges after LDC graduation and Japan will



continue with all kinds of cooperation in this regard.



The Ambassador said this while exchanging views at a meeting with Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at the Commerce Ministry at



the Secretariat on Sunday.



Tipu Munshi said Bangladesh is working to make trade agreements like preferential trade agreements (PTA) or free trade agreement



(FTA) with different countries to get trade benefits from different countries as it will graduate from least development country (LDC)



to a developing country in 2026.



Bangladesh will face many challenges in the new situation, a joint study group said adding it is ready to enter into dialogue and



effective negotiation with countries like Japan on issues related to trade facilitation.



He said, Japan is a friendly country and Bangladesh has a long history of trade and economic relations with Japan as a major



development partner. He said the country is building 100 Special Economic Zone and many of them are near completion. Japan has



invested in them and Bangladesh expects more investment from Japan.



He said after LDC graduation, trade cooperation agreements like FTA or PTA will be worked out to increase business, trade and



investment between both the countries. Japan has already expressed interest in this matter and exchange of visits of businessmen



and investors from both countries will facilitate trade growth and investment decisions.



Additional Secretary of Ministry of Commerce (FTA) Noor Md Mahbubul Haque was present in the event.



Later, the Commerce Minister interacted with the newly elected Board of Directors of Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and



Industry. Earlier, he attended the license handing over ceremony to various trade organizations as chief guest.



