Monday, 30 January, 2023, 3:43 AM
Forex reserves fall to $32.29b on import payments

Published : Monday, 30 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves (BFER) dropped to $32.29 billion on January 26 due to high import payment obligation

against low dollar supply. The reserves had come down to $33.83 billion on December 28, 2022 from record high of $48.6 billion in

August 2021.

On January 5, Bangladesh Bank (BB) made payment of $1.12 billion to the Asian Clearing Union (ACU) for November-December

period.

The Asian Clearing Union is a payment settlement forum whereby participants settle import bills for intra-regional transactions

through their central banks on multilateral basis.

Apart from the payment obligations to ACU, continued sales of foreign currency to settle import payment obligations of importers

0reduced the foreign reserves of the country.

BB injected more than $7.8 billion in the financial system from July to December in 2022 in order to facilitate banks in making

import payments obligations. The central bank sold $7.62 billion directly to the banks in FY22 amid a shortage of the greenback on

the market.

Due to various restrictions and sluggish business environment amid Covid pandemic, import payments had declined sharply while

exports and remittance earnings witnessed growth in 2021.

But, after the recovery of global business environment from pandemic, foreign and local currency demand rose greatly, depleting

reserves of foreign currencies as existing supply could not match with sudden demand.

As imports have exceeded remittance and export earnings, it has also brought down the country's import payment capacity. The

reserves dropped by $16.31 billion from $48.6 billion a year ago, weakening Bangladesh's import payment capacity.

Of the amount, the central bank formed a $7-billion export development fund for exporters, but the amount is still considered as

reserves and for which the International Monetary Fund has already raised its objection.

If the EDF is excluded from calculation, the country's reserves would fall to $24.2 billion. The government and the central bank have

already taken a number of steps to protect reserves by way of containing imports.

The government has slapped high taxes on some non-essential items along with imposition of high margin on opening of letters of

credit for import of luxurious and non-essential items. The country's trade deficit record $33.24 billion in FY22 against $23.78

billion in FY21. The trade deficit was $11.79 billion in the July-November period of FY23.


