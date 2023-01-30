Forex reserves fall to $32.29b on import payments

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves (BFER) dropped to $32.29 billion on January 26 due to high import payment obligation



against low dollar supply. The reserves had come down to $33.83 billion on December 28, 2022 from record high of $48.6 billion in



August 2021.



On January 5, Bangladesh Bank (BB) made payment of $1.12 billion to the Asian Clearing Union (ACU) for November-December



period.



The Asian Clearing Union is a payment settlement forum whereby participants settle import bills for intra-regional transactions



through their central banks on multilateral basis.



Apart from the payment obligations to ACU, continued sales of foreign currency to settle import payment obligations of importers



0reduced the foreign reserves of the country.



BB injected more than $7.8 billion in the financial system from July to December in 2022 in order to facilitate banks in making



import payments obligations. The central bank sold $7.62 billion directly to the banks in FY22 amid a shortage of the greenback on



the market.



Due to various restrictions and sluggish business environment amid Covid pandemic, import payments had declined sharply while



exports and remittance earnings witnessed growth in 2021.



But, after the recovery of global business environment from pandemic, foreign and local currency demand rose greatly, depleting



reserves of foreign currencies as existing supply could not match with sudden demand.



As imports have exceeded remittance and export earnings, it has also brought down the country's import payment capacity. The



reserves dropped by $16.31 billion from $48.6 billion a year ago, weakening Bangladesh's import payment capacity.



Of the amount, the central bank formed a $7-billion export development fund for exporters, but the amount is still considered as



reserves and for which the International Monetary Fund has already raised its objection.



If the EDF is excluded from calculation, the country's reserves would fall to $24.2 billion. The government and the central bank have



already taken a number of steps to protect reserves by way of containing imports.



The government has slapped high taxes on some non-essential items along with imposition of high margin on opening of letters of



credit for import of luxurious and non-essential items. The country's trade deficit record $33.24 billion in FY22 against $23.78



billion in FY21. The trade deficit was $11.79 billion in the July-November period of FY23.

