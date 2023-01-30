Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 30 January, 2023, 3:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Pakistan govt lifts petrol, diesel prices by 35 rupees a litre

Published : Monday, 30 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

Pakistan's ministry of finance announced on Sunday petrol and diesel prices would rise by 35 rupees ($0.1400) a litre after the country's currency value plummeted this week when price caps were removed.

The decision came days before an International Monetary Fund mission will visit Pakistan later this month to discuss the stalled ninth review of the country's current funding programme.

Last week, the Pakistani rupee lost close to 12% of its value after the removal of price caps that were imposed by the government but which were opposed by the IMF. REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trump warns 2024 election 'our one shot' to save America
Pakistan govt lifts petrol, diesel prices by 35 rupees a litre
At least 51 killed in twin Pakistan transport tragedies
UK PM Sunak fires party chairman Zahawi over tax affairs
Former UN chief calls for climate action over 'visions' at COP28
India looking for solutions for many nations: UN General Assembly Chief
Russia blocks CIA, FBI websites for ‘spreading false information’
BJP releases list of 48 candidates for Tripura Assembly Polls, 6 MLAs dropped


Latest News
Trump kicks off 2024 US presidential campaign
US Embassy hosts first university fair in Chattogram
Toddler dies after falling into water bucket in city
IMF likely to approve $4.5b loan package for Bangladesh on Monday
Bangladesh business environment deteriorated in 2022: CPD
Bangladesh expects more large scale investment from Japan: Tipu
Child drowns in pond in Patuakhali
US Secretary of State Blinken starts Middle East tour
AKM Nazmul Hasan made BGB DG
Engage children in creative activities, President urges parents
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent results on February 8
3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting, says police
Two Japanese children to stay in mother's custody
Bangladesh balances in maintaining ties with India and China: FM
Awami League men thronging at Rajshahi rally venue
PM Sheikh Hasina in Rajshahi
Gatco graft case: Hearing against Khaleda, 14 others on Mar 14
41 killed as bus catches fire after falling into ravine in Pakistan
24 killed as bus plunges off cliff in Peru
Stock market gained over Tk 10,185 crore capital last week
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft